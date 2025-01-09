This Squid Game Salesman Art Proves a Manhwa Adaptation Is What the Fans Want

Following the success of Squid Game‘s second season, it’s no surprise that fans would begin to post passionate fan works after the gut-wrenching finale. Of them, @Oct_sg on X (formerly Twitter) recently uploaded a piece of fan art of the Salesman (otherwise known as The Recruiter) depicting his iconic moments from the first episode of Season 2. Gong Yoo’s performance as the Salesman, in Episode 1 was absolutely phenomenal and added a whole new layer to an already beloved figure in the franchise.

@Oct_sg’s fan art has solidified one thing among fans: the Recruiter’s backstory deserves to be told, and would make for an excellent spin-off manhwa. Seeing him go from a young, jaded man into the sadist he is by the time Seong Gi-hun finally manages to track him down would makes for an insanely addictive read. Plus, getting the additional insight on the inner workings of the games, and how the Frontman actually manages to recruit people to be soldiers.

There are other routes that a potential Recruiter spin-off could take, too, potentially having an episodic set-up showcasing other games of ddakji between contestants featured in seasons 1 and 2. It would be especially interesting to show how some of the newer cast members in Season 2 ended up in the games, particularly Kim Jun-hee (player 222), who states in Season 2 that she won every single one of her ddakji games against the Recruiter.

Squid Game Has Loads Of Potential For Spin-Offs & Sequels – But Does It Need Them?

The second season of Squid Game has become just as much of a pop culture phenomenon as the first, and surprisingly, has managed to carry the same weight and themes over seamlessly. Many fans of the franchise were concerned that Season 2 would lose the intricate, deeply moving things the original series had to say about the class divide in South Korea. Thankfully, Season 2 of Squid Game not only lives up to the first in terms of quality, but, in many ways, has surpassed the first due to the new cast of contestants.

The question remains, however, whether having more Squid Game spin-offs would ultimately hurt the franchise’s longevity. While it would be amazing to see more content of some of the side characters before participating in the games – or working for them, in the Recruiter’s case – there’s a high likelihood that if any of these projects were to be mishandled, it would bring down the incredible world created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. With the popularity of the show only growing and with Season 3 set to release in June 2025, there’s no doubt that Squid Game will inevitably start receiving more content. As long as these new projects are handled with the same expert writing and care as the first two seasons, it would be amazing to see the franchise continue to grow.

