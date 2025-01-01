Squid Game Fixes One of Season 1’s Biggest Missed Opportunities

Squid Game’s second season finally arrived to cap off 2024 by bringing back some familiar faces to once again participate in the life-or-death scenarios. The first season of the Netflix helped to create a brutal universe that helped the series to become one of the biggest in the streaming service’s history, as the second season became one of last year’s biggest television events. As many fans still work their way through the big return of Seong Gi-hun and his mission of taking down the games from the inside, season two threw out a major change when it came to one of the series biggest aspects.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Squid Game Season 2, be forewarned that this article will be diving into spoiler territory for the recent Netflix arrival. When the actual Squid Game first began in the original television debut, the contestants of the life or death struggle were given the chance to leave. Based on a majority vote, the contestants had the possibility of leaving the game but in doing so, would forfeit the chance to win the massive grand prize. In the first season, even though their own lives were on the line, the majority of players voted to stick around at the chance of changing their lives for the better. In season two, things have changed.

How Does The New Voting System Work?

With Seong returning to the games to take them down, the Front Man decides to change things up to make a point. Rather than simply giving contestants the opportunity to escape the games once, players have the chance to vote for an escape after each game. Thanks to the amount of death and destruction that takes place during each event, you might think that there is incentive enough to want to make an escape but you would be wrong, which is all the more surprising considering the new incentive added.

Not only can contestants vote to escape the Squid Game after each contest, should the players vote to leave, the money would be split amongst those who voted to end the game. This added element not only is a wild curveball to throw into the overarching story, but it examines the human element of the series that much closer. Some contestants beg to make their escape with what money they can but the majority consistently wants the chance to be the sole survivor, and thus, the shocking new element adds a massive wrinkle to season two’s overall tale.

When is Season 3?

Squid Game’s second season consisted of seven episodes in total, leaving many fans to wonder how long it would be before the third, and final season, arrived on Netflix. Luckily, the upcoming season has been confirmed to arrive this year, though a release date remains a mystery. In a recent interview with the outlet Variety, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk let fans know that the final season is coming “soon,” hinting at a summer or fall release.

“At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious. But what I can say is, after Season 2 launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for Season 3 soon. I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year.”

Want to see how the Squid Game will finally come to an end this year?