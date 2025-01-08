Squid Game: Is Thanos The Rapper Too Silly?

Squid Game’s second season had deadlier games of chance and perhaps deadlier villains that populated what might be Netflix’s biggest series of all time. While the Frontman and the “Masked Soldiers” are still pulling the strings on the life-or-death exercises, the contestants themselves aren’t all on the side of altruism. One of the most colorful and striking antagonists on the latest Squid Game season was “Thanos The Rapper,” a purple-haired opponent who was willing to win big in the contest by any means necessary. When all is said and done however, is Thanos a worthy foe or is his entire aesthetic a bit too much too swallow?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch Squid Game Season 2, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. When Thanos The Rapper initially is introduced in Squid Game Season 2, his purple hair immediately grabs your attention, alongside his raps that play into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest villain. Touting that he can “destroy half of humanity with his rhymes,” the lyric creator was a boastful, loud, drug-taking attention-grabber and luckily, these traits worked well in forming a villain who appears goofy on paper but ultimately works well in capturing a necessary element of Squid Game.

Disney & Netfllix

[RELATED: Marvel’s Thanos Inspired One of Squid Game Season 2’s Best New Characters]

Thanos The Rapper Represents The Youth

“Thanos” as a character helps to represent how downtrodden current generations can be and how even celebrity doesn’t necessarily mean that someone can be saved from their own decisions. The rapper’s background ties into another contestant, MG Coin, who sold a “Bitcoin” that made the Marvel-named character lose out on his savings. Of course, this means that the meeting between Thanos and Coin in season two heightens the drama both on the gaming field and in the dorms.

On top of Thanos dealing with tough times brought on by the digital marketplace, the purple-haired contestant also relies on drugs to help calm his nerves throughout the games. While you might expect that the pills would be a hindrance on his Squid Game performance, the care-free nature of the Rapper under the influence helps make him survive a handful of games. Thanos’ addiction is yet another element from the real world that is quite common in countless societies.

Thanos’ Hilarity Softens His Maliciousness

Thanos The Rapper on paper is almost impossible to believe but the way he dominates the Squid Game and poisons fellow contestants to his side works well. Ultimately, the fact that he dies at the hands of MG Coin, receiving a fork to the neck that sets off even more violence goes to show the influence that Thanos had before his death. While Thanos’ demise is one that means he most likely won’t be appearing in season three this summer, his legacy is sure to live on as the contestants face their final trial.

Want to see what the future holds for Squid Game? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the Netflix juggernaut and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.