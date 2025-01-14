Squid Game Season 2 Is One of Netflix’s Most Watched Seasons Ever

Squid Game Season 2 has been taking over Netflix ever since it launched last December, and now the season has officially become one of the most watched seasons on Netflix ever. Squid Game was one of the biggest successes for Netflix in the 2020s as the Korean drama really took the world by storm. It was a surprise seeing a non-English series succeed to such an extent that it became a fully fleshed out franchise for Netflix that resulted in a brand new, completely real game show and two more seasons to help bring it all to an end. And Netflix viewers have been locked in.

Squid Game Season 2 went on to have one of the biggest premieres in Netflix history as it broke records previously held by its own first season and Wednesday. Now as the numbers continue to roll in through to the new year, Squid Game Season 2 has cemented itself as the third most-watched TV season on Netflix with 152.5 million total views worldwide. This series is still just as big as it was the first time around.

Squid Game Season 2 Continues to Dominate Netflix

As revealed on Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of January 6th, Squid Game Season 2 is now in its third week at the top of the Non-English TV shows chart globally with 26.3 million views. It seems the success of the new season has brought back the first season too as Squid Game Season 1 has entered the Top 10 list at third place with 8.7 million views as well. With these latest numbers, Squid Game Season 2 has gone from its 68 million view debut to its current total of 152.5 million views worldwide, and as Variety points out, this means the season has picked up 126.2 million views across 11 days.

This is a huge feat for any Netflix series as no other show has seen that kind of growth, and Squid Game Season 2 is in pretty hilarious company when it comes to the most watched seasons on Netflix overall. The current title holder is Squid Game Season 1 with 265 million views, and Wednesday comes in second with 252 million views. There’s an over 100 million view difference in between these and Squid Game Season 2’s current view count, but it’s a huge accomplishment for a follow up to a massively popular series.

When Does Squid Game Season 3 Come Out?

Squid Game Season 3 is currently scheduled for a release some time later this year, but a more concrete release date or window has yet to be announced by Netflix as of the time of this publication. Squid Game Season 3 will be officially bringing the series to an end, and when previously asked about a potential release for the final episodes, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teased, “At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious. But what I can say is, after Season 2 launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for Season 3 soon. I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year.”

A potential leak for Squid Game Season 3 teases that the final episodes will be available for streaming this June, and that would perfectly line up with what the creator had noted about its release. But as of this time, Netflix fans can only hope to catch up with the first two seasons of the series in the meantime while we all wait to see how it all comes to an end.

