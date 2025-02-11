Studio Ghibli Composer for Grave of the Fireflies Michio Mamiya Dies at 95

Grave of the Fireflies is arguably Studio Ghibli’s most heartbreaking movie to date, and part of its emotional impact stems from its moving soundtrack. Ghibli fans now mourn the loss of an anime legend, as Michio Mamiya, who composed the score for Grave of the Fireflies among many others, has passed away at the age of 95. Michio Mamiya died on December 11th, 2024 due to complications with pneumonia. Mamiya’s family held a vigil for the composer on December 17th, and a funeral the day after on December 18th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 1988, Michio Mamiya composed arguably his most popular scores for Studio Ghibli’s harrowing Grave of the Fireflies. The movie follows brother and sister, Seita and Setsuko, who struggle to survive in Japan during the Second World War. Grave of the Fireflies is often touted as one of Studio Ghibli’s best, and definitely their most heartbreaking movie. Michio Mamiya’s main score for the film is enough to bring a tear to the eye of anyone who has watched the film. The mesmerizing and echoing melody sounds like it should be used for a fairytale story, which makes its use in such a devastating depiction of childhood during World War II that much more impactful.

Studio Ghibli

Michio Mamiya’s Life & Work Extends Beyond Anime

Michio Mamiya was born in Okkaido in 1929. He studied music at the former Tokyo Music School, which is now the Tokyo University of the Arts. Mamiya’s most popular compositions can be found in beloved anime movies from the late 1960s to the 1980s. Mamiya’s first credited work as a composer was for the 1968 anime movie Horus: Prince of the Sun, which was produced by Toei Animation and directed by Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata. Michio Mamiya’s other notable anime works include 1977’s Tenguri, Boy of the Plains, produced by Shinei Animation, 1982’s Gauche the Cellist, also directed by Isao Takahata, as well as Takahata’s 1987 film, The Story of Yanagawa’s Canals.

Outside the world of anime, Michio Mamiya often composed for Japanese operas. His most famous composition was for his 1974 production, Narukami, based on the eponymous kabuki play, which won several awards. Our thoughts are with Michi Mamiya’s family at this time. His work on anime like Grave of the Fireflies has been and will be enjoyed by fans for decades to come, as Mamiya’s scores have left a lasting impact on the medium.

H/T: Anime News Network via ASIFA Hollywood on YouTube