Studio Ghibli Hunkers Down How Do You Live Spoilers With New Promo Axe

Studio Ghibli's next anime film is one of the most highly anticipated anime projects of 2023. Shockingly, the movie has released no promotional footage, trailers, and images outside of one enigmatic poster that confirms the existence of Hayao Miyazaki's final film. Hitting theaters in Japan on July 14th, How Do You Live is going one step further when it comes to making sure that no spoilers hit the general public by foregoing a tradition for many films that hit theaters in the country.

Luckily, anime fans can have a general sense of what the movie might be about thanks to the material it is based on. How Do You Live? was first released as a novel in the 1930s and follows a young man hoping to explore the meaning of life. While a release in Japan has been confirmed for this week, there has been no word as to when the movie might hit North America, either on the silver screen or otherwise.

How Do You Live – No Spoilers Campaign

Typically, for many movies in Japan, theaters will often have a program that movie-goers can purchase, along with merchandise from the movie in a gift shop. For How Do You Live, however, Ghibli is bypassing this tradition by instead offering patrons nothing to purchase to keep the film under wraps. Here's how Toho announced the big decision for Japan's theaters:

"The program for the movie How Do You Live? will be going on sale, at theaters and online, at a later date. The on-sale date will be announced at a later time through this account and elsewhere."

If you're unfamiliar with How Do You Live?, the official description for the original novel reads as such, "The official description of the original novel reads as such, "How Do You Live? begins with fifteen-year-old Copper, who has recently suffered the loss of his father, gazing out over his hometown of Tokyo, watching the thousands of people below, and beginning to ponder life's big questions. How many people are in the world? What do their lives look like? Are humans really made of molecules? The book moves between Copper's story and his uncle's journal entries, in which he gives advice and helps Copper learn pivotal truths about the way the world works."

What are your predictions for Hayao Miyazaki's final film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli.

Via Sora News 24