Studio Ghibli Goes to LEGO Ideas in This New Pitch

✖

The worlds created by Studio Ghibli are some of the most colorful and memorable to ever be created within the medium of anime, and one fan has decided to imagine what some of the biggest environments and characters might look like if they were imagined as Legos! The world of anime hasn't had any Lego sets created in the past, which has had a number of fans creating versions of their own with the likes of Dragon Ball, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and now, Studio Ghibli to name a few!

Ghibli recently has made waves thanks to recently releasing its latest feature-length film, Earwig And The Witch, which takes a massive departure from the studio's animation of the past and attempts to translate their aesthetic into a new style of computer-generated animation. The film, which follows an orphan who finds herself arriving into a world of witches and the supernatural, is currently available to stream on HBO Max, and Ghibli is currently working on creating their next movie that will adapt the Japanese novel, "How Do You Live?" The legendary studio has given anime fans some of the richest stories and characters to ever be created within the medium of anime, and would make for the perfect properties to be brought into the world of Lego!

Reddit User Yop1172 shared this fresh take on what the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Howl's Moving Castle might look like if they were adapted into the world of Legos, with fans clearly vying for anime franchises to finally break into the legendary building toy:

Ghilbi isn't just stopping with movie projects, the legendary animation studio is also jumping into the world of amusement parks, with a new series of attractions set to be opened in the fall of next year. Recreating several environments from some of their most popular properties, the park will perhaps be the best way to bring to life some of the studio's monster hits. Needless to say, the future is definitely looking bright for the animation house that has time and time again made a name for itself in the world of anime.

Would you pick up these Studio Ghibli Lego sets if they became a reality? What Ghibli environment would you most like to see get a set of its own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli!