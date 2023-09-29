Studio Ghibli Official Dating Event Overrun by Applicants

Studio Ghibli has had its fair share of stories that have focused on romance. Movies such as Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, The Wind Rises, and Whisper of The Heart are just a few examples of the legendary studio diving into stories of the heart. Recently, Ghibli was aiming to assist single Japanese residents with the help of the Aichi Prefecture and the enthusiasm to be a part of this Ghibli-themed event was far larger than anyone had initially predicted.

The Aichi Prefecture holding a Ghibli-themed event makes sense in the fact that Studio Ghibli's first real-life amusement park is located in the area. The event itself is aiming to have two hundred men and two hundred women as a part of the spectacle, which will involve a scavenger hunt in the theme park itself. Throughout the initial application period, over one thousand men and one thousand women applied to the event, which is far more than either the Aichi Prefecture or Studio Ghibli had initially expected. The event will take place on October 7th and it appears as though the Ghibli matchmaking tete-a-tete will have more than enough participants.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

Studio Ghibli's Match Game

In a recent statement from a government employee who helped arrange the Studio Ghibli matchmaking event, the representative stated the event coordinators' surprise at the number of participants aiming to participate, "We were surprised. Perhaps it was the unusual nature of the event—that it was on such a large scale with 400 people expected—that drew interest. Or perhaps there were simply many people looking for a place to meet other people."

Studio Ghibli has been making headlines recently thanks in part to its latest film, How Do You Live? Titled The Boy And The Heron for its upcoming North American release later this year, the film was originally billed as the final movie for legendary director Hayao Miyazaki, though the creator who helped co-found Studio Ghibli has been returning to the office to share new ideas for films. Despite being in his eighties, it seems that Miyazaki won't be returned as many had originally believed.

Would you be willing to participate in a Ghibli-themed matchmaking event? Which Ghibli romance stands at the top of your list?

Via Mainichi News