Konami Unveils New Story Trailer for Upcoming Suikoden Star Leap Game

A few months ago, Konami officially announced a brand new entry in the Suikoden franchise. However, fans had mixed feelings about Suikoden Star Leap, which will be a mobile game at launch. Given how long it’s been since the previous Suikoden game, it’s exciting to see a new title in the works, but some gamers would prefer a console installment. Now, we’re getting a fuller look at what mobile entry Suikoden Star Leap will have to offer thanks to a new story trailer from Konami. The nearly four-minute-long trailer gives players more insight into the game’s setting and main characters.

It’s been a big year for the Suikoden franchise, with the remasters of Suikoden I and II launching to strong sales. Now, Konami turns its attention to the newest installment, giving players a more in-depth look at what to expect from this new mobile game. For now, the Suikoden Star Leap trailer is only available in Japanese, but gamers can still get a good look at the game’s pixel art style and overall vibes.

While a few bits of footage repeat from the reveal trailer, there’s plenty of new footage to enjoy. This includes a better look at the game’s combat and setting, as we see the different characters interact in cutscenes and in battle. There’s also a cute scene at the very end showing off what looks like a cooking mechanic, which is exciting news for gamers who love creating a good in-game dish. Along with the new trailer, more details about the story are also available on the Suikoden website, giving us some insight into the new game.

What Suikoden Star Leap Is About

So far, here’s what we know about the story of Suikoden Star Leap. The mobile game will be set in Solar Year 453 in a lakeside village east of the Scarlet Moon Empire. After mysterious enemies attack the village, we the Hero alongside a few other key characters step in to try and restore the village to its former glory.

Along the way, players will uncover the mysteries behind the attack and unlock their greater destiny. As the story trailer’s description puts it, “small adventures eventually turn into a large ambition.” Clearly, the small town scale of the mobile game is just the beginning.

We’ve also got character portraits and descriptions for many of the game’s key characters. Hero is the protagonist of Suikoden Star Leap, and he’s joined on his journey by his servant Hisui, village chief Hou, childhood friend Shirin, and teacher Shapur. Each character has a full in-game portrait as well as a pixel art avatar, and honestly, they all look amazing.

Suikoden Star Leap will be a free-to-play mobile game with in-app purchases. It plans to launch on iOS and Android. No specific release date has yet been confirmed for the upcoming Suikoden title. That said, it looks like this mobile game, unlike the recently cancelled Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link, is very much still in the works.