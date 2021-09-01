Super Smash Bros. Powers Up with Epic Anime Opening: Watch

Nintendo has some of the most colorful IPS in all of gaming, and no title shows that off better than Super Smash Bros. In its time, the franchise has put out several hit games that pit a gallery of Nintendo icons against one another in battle. The hype surrounding games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is still thriving, and fans are eager to see who else joins the game. And now, one artist felt it was time to give the game the anime opening of its dreams.

The piece comes from Youtube creator Narmak, and it has gathered tons of views in less than 12 hours. As you can see above, the ambitious reel gives the Nintendo game an anime opening worthy of My Hero Academia or Naruto. And yes, the clip shows Jigglypuff in all of their glory.

As you can watch above, the opening begins with close-up shots of our heroes before several get their invites to join the game. Fox and Falco are shown acting a bit shady as the reel continues, but the pair ultimately learn to play nice with Mario's gang. Things get wild when the game's Master Hand shows up to mess with our heroes. But thankfully, Marth and Link are there to take on the baddie!

If you want to know about the song, well - you don't have to wonder much longer. The artist ROMI performed the song which they titled "Smash". The track is totally original for the trailer, and honestly - that is a pro move. There are few fan-openings that can say they have an original theme, so you can check out ROMI's work here if you like their vibe!

Super Smash Bros. makes for an excellent anime, but sadly, it does not sound like there are plans to make one anytime soon. Nintendo has bigger things on its plate than an anime adaptation, but fans would be thrilled to get one. Franchises like The Legend of Zelda are begging for a spin-off, and Narmak has proven Super Smash Bros. is up there too.

What do you think about this Super Smash Bros. opening? Would you watch a whole anime of this...?