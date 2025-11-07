Superhero Anime Series Releases Its Final Chapter

My Hero Academia is normally the biggest representation of superheroes in the anime medium, but Deku and Class 1-A are far from the only crime fighters that have hit the scene. Over the years, series like Tiger & Bunny, One-Punch Man, Super Crooks, To Be Hero X, and more have followed masked fighters in their respective worlds. Even Marvel and DC’s superheroes have received their own anime adaptations in the face of the medium’s popularity. In a sad twist, a big player in the superhero anime game has brought its story to an end, meaning there are fewer stories for caped anime enthusiasts to check out.

Shy might not hit the same heights as UA Academy, but the anime adaptation has carved out a place for itself in the anime realm in recent years. The series itself first began in 2019 under the Weekly Shonen Champion umbrella, garnering two anime seasons thanks to the popularity of its original manga. While a third season has yet to be confirmed, don’t expect new chapters to be printed moving forward. Creator Bukimi Miki has confirmed that the series has ended with its latest chapter, Chapter 293, in the manga publication. To celebrate the goodbye, the artist shared a new take on the titular heroine as fans come to grips with losing a big superhero universe.

Here’s what Miki had to say regarding the new art and the series finale, “I ran through with the hope that the work “SHY,” even if it doesn’t become an umbrella on an endless rainy day for someone, might at least become something that gets completely soaked together with them. Thank you so much for all the support up until now!!”

The Story of Shy

Eight Bit

While Shy might focus on superheroes like My Hero Academia and One-Punch Man, the crime fighters of this series are created via very different circumstances than with Quirks and/or rigorous training methods. In the now-finished manga, the story focused on a world that is struggling with a new world war as heroes use “Heart-Shift Bracelets” to access their respective powers. With each nation having its own heroes, Japan’s premier masked fighter is Teru Momijiyama, a young girl who is so shy that she is given that fact as a moniker.

If you want to check out the anime adaptation, the first two seasons are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Created by Eight Bit Studio, the same studio that has made anime powerhouses such as Blue Lock, That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime, The Irregular at Magic High School, and more, the production house hasn’t confirmed what the future will be for Shy. With My Hero Academia ending its main series with its latest season and One-Punch Man wading through some major fan backlash, a third season of Shy would keep the superhero ball rolling in the anime world.

What do you think of Shy's grand finale?