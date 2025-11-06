My Hero Academia Confirms Manga Comeback as Anime’s Final Season Continues

My Hero Academia’s eighth anime season will also be its last, with some major things taking place in the final battle between UA Academy and the Paranormal Liberation Front. All Might was recently blown away by Bakugo, ending the long reign of the Demon Lord once and for all. With Izuku Midoriya struggling in his fight against Shigaraki, the villain who stands as the most powerful antagonist in the superhero shonen series, the hero has one last gambit to win the day. Luckily, even though the anime’s end is approaching, a brand new manga story has been confirmed, and it’s dropping sooner than you might think.

My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions first started in 2019, presenting original stories that featured various heroes of the series teaming up to tackle unique challenges. While the spin-off wasn’t created by Kohei Horikoshi, the series found success under the watchful eye of writer Yoko Akiyama. Team-Up Missions continued Class 1-A’s journey following the end of the main series, releasing its final chapter earlier this year. In a surprising twist, a new special one-shot that will take us back into the world of this spin-off is planned to be released next month in the pages of Saikyo Jump. Hitting the stands on December 4th, the story of this new chapter has yet to be revealed, but we’re crossing our fingers that it brings back every member of Class 1-A following the previous series finale.

It’s Time to Team-Up

If this is your first time hearing about this spin-off, here’s how Viz Media describes the story of My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, “The aspiring heroes of My Hero Academia

team up with pro heroes for action-packed missions! To prepare the next generation of heroes for real-world hero work, the ambitious Team-Up Missions Program pairs groups of students with pro heroes to go on action-packed missions where they will learn to use teamwork to defeat villains. Although Izuku Midoriya and his U.A. High friends are thrilled to participate, there’s just one catch—there’s no telling who will be teamed up with whom! From top heroes to students from other classes and schools, anyone could be on the same team.”

To date, there has been no word on this spin-off receiving its own anime adaptation, though there is hope for this eventually happening. With the main series preparing to end with season eight, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is planning to make a comeback for its second season. This fact proves that UA Academy still has a big future ahead of it in the anime world, even without Deku and his allies leading the charge. While Team-Up Missions doesn’t necessarily have the life-or-death stakes that the main series does, it still makes for some interesting storytelling in seeing how different characters in Hero Society interact with one another.

What do you think of My Hero Academia’s heroes teaming up once again next month? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

