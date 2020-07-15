Sword Art Online Fans Call Out Anime for Latest Assault Controversy

Sword Art Online: Alicization has finally returned with the final half of War of Underworld, and unfortunately it's currently embroiled in a new assault controversy. War of Underworld has finally debuted the final part of the third season as part of the Summer 2020 season following its COVID-19 delay, and its comeback episode was a huge hit with fans. But many fans couldn't quite get beyond a scene that takes place a little before the halfway mark when Leafa debuts her new Goddess form in the Underworld. Soon after she arrives, she's accosted by tentacles.

Sword Art Online: Alicization has already drawn ire this season for a previous assault scene written into the original light novels, and it's a bit of the same situation here. But rather than outright sexual assault, Leafa was assaulted by the tentacle spell of a dark territory sorcerer who was trying to recover her body.

Soon after Leafa does manage to break free and kill her attacker, but not before this scene plays out. Read on to see how fans are reacting to this scene in the comeback episode, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!