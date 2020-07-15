Sword Art Online Fans Call Out Anime for Latest Assault Controversy
Sword Art Online: Alicization has finally returned with the final half of War of Underworld, and unfortunately it's currently embroiled in a new assault controversy. War of Underworld has finally debuted the final part of the third season as part of the Summer 2020 season following its COVID-19 delay, and its comeback episode was a huge hit with fans. But many fans couldn't quite get beyond a scene that takes place a little before the halfway mark when Leafa debuts her new Goddess form in the Underworld. Soon after she arrives, she's accosted by tentacles.
Sword Art Online: Alicization has already drawn ire this season for a previous assault scene written into the original light novels, and it's a bit of the same situation here. But rather than outright sexual assault, Leafa was assaulted by the tentacle spell of a dark territory sorcerer who was trying to recover her body.
Soon after Leafa does manage to break free and kill her attacker, but not before this scene plays out. Read on to see how fans are reacting to this scene in the comeback episode, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
WTF
Yo what the actual fuck#SwordArtOnline pic.twitter.com/pDwA2Fcy8i— romdotcrash (@romdotcrash) July 11, 2020
Can't Believe It...
Me to Sword Art Online( SAO ): Alicization - War of Underworld latest ep: pic.twitter.com/rQAAkB7gF6— Azrul (@ILoveEmiliaRem) July 12, 2020
That's Tough to Explain...
First new episode of Sword Art Online came out a few days ago. Wife insists on watching it asap.
Within 5 minutes, one of the female characters gets violated by multiple tentacles in an intentionally elongated scene. pic.twitter.com/VIaOQEv5FJ— Maw (@TheEbonyMaw) July 14, 2020
That One Leafa Scene...
New Sword Art Online episode was hella hype and lived up! Even tho...
That one scene with Leafa...
I can understand if the series was setting a very dark tone with what’s to come, sure, but if the most brutal scene was this one, there was literally no point of tentacle porn :/ pic.twitter.com/mqkNEIp5f5— Pat || PlayerTwo 🐾 (@owTreyalP) July 11, 2020
Proper Math
Sword Art Online: Alicization:— Wynn Smith (@wolfencreek) July 13, 2020
60% cool fight scenes
30% Female characters fighting over Kirito
10% Tentacle Rape
It Really Was Like Ten Minutes in...
I would have loved it if we could have made it through this season of #SwordArtOnline without a certain someone getting tentacle molested within the first 10 minutes of the new episode pic.twitter.com/5C2xwK5fh1— {ADVS}Yunalala (@yunielala) July 11, 2020
It Really Didn't Have to
Sword Art Online really didn't have to start off the new season with a tentacle scene pic.twitter.com/ZQOjN81DlE— Shut Up, You Hot-Blooded Son Of A Bi$H (@kNattieP) July 12, 2020
"Of Course Nothing Else Changes"
It’s time for another SAO Season! What’s different tho? That it the last season and it’s only 11 episodes. I watched first episode and of course nothing else changes. Another edgy boy villain, a tentacle scene, and more Kirito waiting simulator! #SwordArtOnline #anime— B1!nk (@Weaboo_Blink) July 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.