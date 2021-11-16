Sword Art Online Author Surprises Fans with Cute Kirito Sketch





Sword Art Online is arguably the most popular Isekai series that has sprung forth from the genre, with the story of Kirito the Black Swordsman spanning multiple virtual realities and a new feature-length film is set to arrive later this year in Sword Art Online Progressive: Arita of a Starless Night. Now, the author of the original light novel series, Reki Kawahara, has taken the opportunity to share his artistic talents with the world by giving us a brand new take on both Kirito and Asuna, as they prepare to journey to their past for the upcoming prequel hitting theaters.

For those who might not be familiar with this upcoming movie, it ventures back to the early days of season one in the series, which saw Kirito meeting Asuna and attempting to free themselves from the diabolical digital world that would kill players in real life should they die in the game. With Kirito and Asuna attempting to climb up a tower of monsters and villains in a bid to free themselves from their virtual fate, Aria of a Starless Night is set to land in theaters in both Japan and in North America next month, giving Sword Art Online fans something big to look forward to.

Twitter Outlet Egg Firm shared the new drawing from Sword Art Online’s creator, Reki Kawahara, has taken the opportunity to not only give us his take on Kirito The Black Swordsman and his wife Asuna, but also place himself into the middle of the proceedings in preparation of the upcoming prequel film:

Aria of a Starless Night isn’t the only movie that fans have to look forward to, as Progressive is set to release a new movie in 2022 under the title of Sword Art Online The Movie Progressive: Scherzo of a Dark Dusk. The official description of this story by Yen Press reads as such:

“It’s been just two months since they were trapped in the game of death that is Sword Art Online, and Kirito and Asuna continue their struggle at the vanguard of progress through the game. The fifth floor of Aincrad is a mazelike ruin, and the two dare to take pleasure in raiding it for the treasure it contains. Upon returning to the fourth floor, it’s time to do some questing on behalf of the Elf Lord Yofilis-but here begins Asuna’s discontent, for in doing so they will have to face her least favorite monster ever…”