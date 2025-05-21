Takopi’s Original Sin Anime Drops Twisted Trailer & First Look at New Poster

When an octopus-like alien creature known as a Happian from Happy Planet lands on Earth, there is only one thing it wishes to do: spread happiness. Upon meeting the despondent Shizuka Kuze, the newly named Takopi makes it his mission to make Shizuka happy. Although innocent, naïve Takopi has known nothing but happiness, for Shizuka, the opposite is true. With classmates who incessantly bully her, an absent father, and a mother who may as well be just as absent, Shizuka’s life seems to be filled with nothing but misery. That is, except for Shizuka’s sole source of solace: her dog, Chappy. Seeing the bond that Shizuka and Chappy share only drives Takopi to be evermore determined to achieve his goal. Unfortunately, though Takopi tries his best to make Shizuka smile, his efforts often lead to unintended consequences in Takopi’s Original Sin.

As fans eagerly await its hyped anime debut, studio Enishiya and the official X/Twitter account for Takopi’s Original Sin have recently released new promos in the form of a poster and trailer for a more in-depth look at its upcoming anime premiere. Adapted from Taizan 5’s 2021-2022 two-volume manga, the psychological drama sci-fi ONA (Original Net Animation) is set to be released every Saturday on various platforms, including Netflix and Prime, beginning at midnight JT on Saturday, June 28th.



What do the Promos Reveal?

In the new trailer, Takopi is shown showing off the tools he uses to bring happiness, but as much as he wants to share happiness with Shizuka, he must not allow the tools out of his sight nor allow others to use them. It also shows other key characters to be introduced, like possible bullies and friends or love interests, the same characters shown in the poster. Although Shizuka says she doesn’t believe in magic, Takopi insists that he uses happiness gadgets, not magic. Shizuka states that so long as she has her dog Chappy, she doesn’t need anything else. But Takopi is still determined to spread happiness. While Shizuka wants to help protect Takopi, Takopi is still able to play out in the open if he stays quiet so as to not reveal who he is.

Directed by Iino Shinya and starring Mamiya Kurumi as Takopi and Ueda Reina as Shizuka Kuze, while this brightly-colored show looks like it could be a cute octopus adventure upon first glance, it certainly won’t be for the faint of heart. As much as the trailer illuminates the more hopeful side to the story, there are hints of Shizuka’s harsh reality, such as cruel bullies and an empty home, sprinkled throughout the imagery along with some strange, ominous musical transitions. As Takopi struggles to learn about the complex emotions and interactions of humans, there are definitely some dark realities Takopi and we, as the audience, have yet to witness.

What are your thoughts on the new promos for Takopi’s Original Sin? Let us know in the comments if you’re hyped for the new anime adaptation!