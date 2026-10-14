Teenage Mercenary to Make Crunchyroll Anime Debut in 2027 With Big Studio Behind It – Watch First Trailer

Crunchyroll recently announced that it is going on an expedition to bring more manhwa anime adaptations to the industry. In the latest news, one of the most popular and diverse manhwa, Teenage Mercenary, has also been greenlit, with several details unveiled. The news came straight from the New York Comic Con event last weekend, where many anime adaptations of Korean webtoons were announced. However, the event proved to offer more than what was expected from these Korean webcomic adaptations. With the emergence of Solo Leveling in the anime industry, there is no doubt that its success has been the main catalyst for more anime adaptations following the same formula.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The year 2026 alone has seen two such anime that fans can’t help but compare to Solo Leveling. This is hardly surprising, as many similar series emerged following the success of the manhwa. However, the latest event has proven to break this pattern with two intriguing anime adaptations: The Boxer and Teenage Mercenary. The latter is arguably one of the most diverse webtoons out there, and with a studio like J.C. Staff at the helm of bringing the anime to life in 2027, the popular manhwa series could become the next big manhwa anime adaptation, especially as more details further solidify its potential.

Teenage Mercenary Could Be Crunchyroll’s Most Diverse Manhwa Anime Yet in 2027

Play video

In addition to J.C. Staff being revealed as the studio adapting the series, it was also announced that Manabu Ono will direct the anime, with Koji Haneda designing the characters and Solo Leveling veteran Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music. This certainly raises expectations for the upcoming Teenage Mercenary anime adaptation, despite J.C. Staff’s reputation for ruining One-Punch Man with its second season. Although the first teaser trailer has been revealed, it hasn’t offered enough details or visuals from the anime itself to judge the series’ quality.

However, it is already evident that the reason Teenage Mercenary could emerge as one of the best manhwa anime adaptations is its narrative. The series follows a boy who survives a plane crash at just eight years old, losing his parents in the process. Unfortunately, Ijin Yu ends up in a nation torn apart by war. For the next 10 years, Yu endures a brutal childhood, undergoing various types of training and even working as a spy. However, a decade later, Yu manages to reunite with his family, including his grandfather and sister. Upon returning, he faces his final year of high school, but Yu struggles to settle in and relies on the tactics he learned over the past decade to navigate the challenges of high school.

The series consistently explores themes of friendship and motivation, while its crime-thriller elements remain at the forefront, keeping fans engaged. With no supernatural elements, but rather a focus on training and how the human mind and body can evolve through difficult circumstances, Teenage Mercenary delivers an epic, thrilling narrative. It is by far one of the most exciting announcements among the array of webtoon adaptations, and with Crunchyroll slated to release it next year, fans can expect more details about Teenage Mercenary and a proper teaser to build even more hype for this epic adaptation.