Tekken: Bloodline Producers Share Interview Ahead of Release: Watch

Tekken: Bloodline will be making its debut with Netflix very soon, and the producers behind the original long running fighting game franchise have shared a special new interview ahead of the anime's release! While Tekken has had some experiments with anime adaptations in the past, but the franchise will be making its proper anime series debut with this upcoming new anime with Netflix. There are lots of questions as to what to expect from the new series, but at the same time there's a lot of excitement for the new series too. It's an excitement shared by those closely working with the franchise too.

To celebrate Tekken: Bloodline's release with Netflix this month, Tekken producers Katsuhiro Harada, Chief Producer and Game Director on TEKKEN Project at Bandai Namco Entertainment, and Michael Murray, producer on TEKKEN Project, opened up about the upcoming anime in a special interview with Netflix. It's here the duo open up about fan reactions to the anime's first trailer, how the visuals of the anime are stacking up so far, and how much of the game's story have been brought to the anime. Check out the full interview below:

There's even more footage from the new series in this special interview than ever before, but thankfully it won't be too much longer before the full series makes its premiere. Officially releasing with Netflix worldwide on August 18th, Tekken: Bloodline is officially teased as such, "'Power is everything.' Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament."

