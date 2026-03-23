The Apothecary Diaries Has a Disappointing News For Fans in March

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is still a few months away, but it has yet to share an official trailer. Based on Natsu Hyuga’s acclaimed historical light novel, the anime adaptation concluded its second season in July 2025. As anticipation around the anime grows higher, AnimeJapan 2026 gets even closer. It’s one of the world’s largest anime and manga conventions, often bringing together major production studios and exhibitors for upcoming announcements. This year, over 120 exhibitors, including major companies such as Aniplex Inc., KADOKAWA Corporation, TOHO animation, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., and many more, will be participating. While the exhibition is always held in Tokyo, global fans often look forward to this event since it drops major news and updates on ongoing and future anime projects.

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Just like many popular series, The Apothecary Diaries will be included during the event, but it won’t be exciting for global fans. The official website of the anime shares details on the exhibition during the event, which is scheduled to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from March 28th to March 31st, 2026. The anime will hold several photo booths and even a cat costume greeting. However, the website doesn’t mention anything about sharing new updates on the upcoming anime season and film. Although it’s possible that there will be last-minute changes, nothing can be guaranteed so far.

2026 Will Be a Huge Year For The Apothecary Diaries Fans

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Although AnimeJapan 2026 wouldn’t share anything promising about the anime, the second half of the year will be exciting for fans. Right after the season finale, The Apothecary Diaries confirmed an anime sequel with a cryptic teaser without sharing a release window or any other details. However, in October last year, the anime commemorated its second anniversary, where it revealed that the third season will be released in two cours, with the first one dropping in Fall 2026, most likely in the first or second week of October.

Additionally, the second cour will be released in Spring 2027, after a brief break in the winter. If that’s not exciting enough, the series also confirmed its first feature film with an original story by the author. Since the first two seasons adapt four volumes of the light novel, the upcoming season will begin with Volume 5, where Jinshi and Maomao will travel together to investigate mysterious occurrences. Season 2 features a huge step forward in the blossoming romance between Maomao and Jinshi amid the major challenges. After the Shi Clan’s rebellion failed, Maomao returned to the Verdigris House, where she is now working as an apothecary after replacing her father.

On the other hand, Jinshi finally took on his duties as a member of the royal family and the Moon Prince. Since one of the biggest clans in the kingdom has fallen, he has his hands full dealing with the aftermath of the incident. Additionally, there is no information regarding the plot of the upcoming film since it’s going to be a completely original story. The release window of the film is set for December 2026, although it’s limited to Japanese theaters. The international release dates haven’t been announced yet, but we will most likely get an update after the film’s release.

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