The Colors Within Trailer Released: Watch

When it comes to the anime world, partnerships featuring legendary directors and prolific anime studios is nothing new. This summer, perhaps the biggest union between a creative anime director and major anime studio will arrive in the form of The Colors Within. A Silent Voice's director, Naoko Yamada, is teaming up with Science SARU to make an original anime movie that focuses on young musicians learning more about themselves thanks to their shared love of music.

Science SARU has made several headlines in recent memory, thanks to the recent release of Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and the upcoming release of this fall's Dandadan. Recently, the production house has been acquired by Toho, as the larger company has been expanding its presence in the anime world in recent years. From the footage of The Colors Within, the upcoming anime movie might be one of the most stylish animated projects that the studio has tackled to date, which is really saying something.

The Colors Within Trailer

Prior to hitting Japanese theaters on August 30th, The Colors Within will debut at this month's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. As of the writing of this article, a North American release for the Science SARU production has yet to be revealed, though considering the growing popularity of the medium, it's a safe bet that the movie will somehow make its way to the West.

If you want a breakdown of the upcoming film from Naoko Yamada, The Colors Within released an official description to prepare fans for the movie's release this August, "Totsuko is a high school student with the ability to see the 'colors' of others. Colors of bliss, excitement, and serenity, plus a color she treasures as her favorite. Kimi, a classmate at her school, gives off the most beautiful color of all. Although she doesn't play an instrument, Totsuko forms a band with Kimi and Rui, a quiet music enthusiast they meet at a used bookstore in a far corner of town. As they practice at an old church on a remote island, music brings them together, forming friendships and stirring affections. Will they discover their true 'colors'?"

Want to stay adrift on The Colors Within? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the anime projects that will hit the silver screen and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Science SARU.