The Darkest Fantasy of the 2000s Is Making a Huge Comeback on Netflix After 3 Years

Black Butler is finally returning to Netflix after it was removed from the platform in October 2023. Among the 2000s anime classics, Black Butler still stands out for its exceptional storytelling and complex characters. Written and illustrated by Yana Toboso, this award-winning manga began serializing in Square Enix’s GFantasy magazine on September 16th, 2006. This dark fantasy centers around a young boy named Ciel Phantomhive who sold his soul to a demon named Sebastian. The series is still ongoing and continues to return with new seasons, which is all the more reason why Netflix is bringing back the series to its library.

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Whether it’s the premise or the storytelling, Black Butler stands out for having unique elements that are appreciated by fans even now. Since the anime is commemorating a major milestone this year, fans can also expect new surprises, including an exhibition, merchandise, and much more. Additionally, What’s on Netflix confirmed that the first two seasons of the hit supernatural series will return to the platform on November 15th, 2026. However, the other installments of the franchise, including the sequel seasons and the movies, haven’t been confirmed to drop on Netflix yet, but we can expect an update in the next few months.

Black Butler Is Commemorating Its 20th Anniversary With Exciting Projects

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For a franchise as beloved as Black Butler, it’s no surprise that a major milestone like the 20th anniversary will be more than exciting enough. The series opened a new online portal to share all the updates on the upcoming projects. The website also includes a heartwarming message from the creator to fans who have been supporting the series throughout these years. Additionally, the series also released a promotional video reflecting on the 20-year-long journey throughout the release of the manga, anime, and even the hit live-action adaptation. The website also reveals the first look at the new range of exclusive merchandise for the anniversary celebrations.

Not only that, but an exhibition will also be held in Japan, which will be bigger than anything fans have seen from the anime. However, there haven’t been any updates regarding the anime’s future. So far, the anime has adapted up until the Emerald Witch Arc, which means the next season will cover the fan-favorite Blue Cult Arc. The story will bring in new challenges for Ciel as he tries to uncover the truth behind the strange incidents happening in the Sphere Musical Hall. While Netflix has only confirmed bringing the first two seasons, you can catch up with the rest of the anime on Crunchyroll.

Black Butler Deserves a Reboot for a Faithful Manga Adaptation

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Over the years, there have been several controversies regarding the anime adaptation, especially for the first two seasons. The anime deviated from the original story during the first half of Season 1. Due to the fillers and the excessive changes, the anime adaptation was never able to do justice to the exceptional story. Not to mention that the manga follows a much darker story compared to the anime, which focused more on comedic relief even in dangerous situations. The visuals and the sound effects significantly changed the perception of the story, making it seem less dark than what the creator originally intended in the manga. Not only that, but the second season is entirely non-canon, since it introduces several plot lines and characters that were never mentioned in the original manga. Fortunately, the anime’s later installments, including the movies and the sequel seasons, remained faithful to the original story.

Are you excited for Black Butler‘s new season? Also, let us know in the comments if you also hope to see an anime reboot.