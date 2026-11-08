Avatar: Seven Havens Creator Teases Future Return of the Avatar Cycle

Avatar: Seven Havens has wrapped up the first season of its run now streaming with Paramount+, and the co-creator behind the entire franchise has teased that Pavi and Nisha could reconnect with the Avatar Cycle someday despite its current status. One of Korra’s biggest moves as the Avatar during The Legend of Korra was the fact that she had disconnected herself from the Avatar Cycle (which led to some very negative responses), and it’s meant that every other Avatar to follow would also not have access to all of those from the past.

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Avatar: Seven Havens seemed to tease that as Pavi began tapping into her chakras, she was also forming a better connection with the past Avatars as she briefly saw them in the form of constellations. While franchise co-creator Michael DiMartino confirmed to IGN that this wasn’t Pavi reconnecting to the Avatar Cycle, the creator does hint that it will come back in the future with the particular wording he uses, “It can’t happen that easily.” Which means it actually can happen through other circumstances.

Avatar: Seven Havens Co-Creator Teases Avatar Cycle Return

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“It’s something else,” DiMartino explained about Pavi’s visions of the past Avatars in Avatar: Seven Havens‘ final slate of episodes. “She has not reconnected. It can’t happen that easily. So she does have a connection with Korra, but the other stuff’s more of a vision.” While this is a confirmation that Pavi hasn’t reconnected with the Avatar Cycle in the finale, it’s also teasing that she will be able to reconnect with it in the future. Especially now that she’s already started to connect with Korra in other ways through her mastery of chakra.

While Pavi won’t have access to the Avatar Cycle or Avatar State, DiMartino’s words here confirm that it is possible to connect back to all of it. The team must have figured out how it would actually work, and that likely means Pavi (or Nisha) is already on the way towards getting there. The clearest path forward is the one presented in the finale too as Pavi is now tasked with exploring the other Havens in future seasons and figuring out how to tap into the powers of her seven chakras.

What Does This Mean for Pavi’s Future in Avatar: Seven Havens?

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Avatar: Seven Havens ends its first season with Pavi learning that she needs to tap into the second of her chakras, and will be able to do so with the Floating Isles Haven as she begins to see the rest of the world. We’ve already seen the kind of power that can result of that with the debut of Pavi’s new “Charka State” form in those final episodes, and there’s a good chance that a mastery of all of the other chakras will deepen her connection with the Avatar Cycle too.

Pavi already seeing an image of Korra has proven that even tapping into just the Root Chakra is helping her get closer to all of the other Avatars of the past. As Pavi learns more about Korra’s life and what led to the cataclysm through her journey across the Havens, she’ll undoubtedly discover how to connect back to the Avatar Cycle. At least it means it’s not as impossible as it seemed before, but what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – IGN