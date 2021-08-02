The Dragon Prince Creators Talk Developing Season 4 During the Pandemic

✖

The creators behind The Dragon Prince opened up about developing Season 4 and beyond for Netflix during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fans of the Wonderstorm and Bardel Entertainment original animated series were delighted to find out last year that the franchise would be returning for not only a fourth season with Netflix, but will be rounding out its entire seven seasons planned run with the streaming service. That means fans have been eager to see what's coming next in the fourth season, but unfortunately the wait has been made tougher due to complications from the ongoing pandemic.

The Dragon Prince creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond not only offered an update about the fourth season with fans during their Comic-Con @ Home 2021 panel, but spoke about the development for the next season and beyond in an interview with ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett. As with pretty much every production in the past couple of years, The Dragon Prince was not free of its particular issues from the COVID-19 pandemic. But it's also not all bad news.

(Photo: Netflix)

Richmond explained that the pandemic has given them more time overall on top of the security of knowing they have four more seasons for The Dragon Prince, "We've had more time, obviously because of the pandemic and because of the way you pick up work and stuff. You have more time to work on specific parts of the series and things like that," Richmond began. "And it's given us time to develop the board game with Brotherwise and the TRPG with Cortex and given us some time to do stuff that's expanding the universe as well."

As for the impact of production on The Dragon Prince's next few seasons, Richmond explained, "But in terms of the show, the cool thing about having the four seasons is we know how much time we have to do all of it. So if we've discovered something in later seasons of writing or an idea, we can then see it in season four. That's a huge advantage." In fact, work has been described as "relatively smooth."

"[I]n terms of actual work, we've been relatively smooth," Richmond began. "We were very lucky that we have some smart technical people that got us set up very quickly online. And so we've been cracking away for all the pandemic, and we've hired, as a company, 20 people that I've never met in person, or more than that even, and so we've been very, very fortunate that our business and our ability to continue to do what we do was virtually unaffected. I consider that a huge blessing considering what a lot of businesses and things went through in the last 18 months."

So while development of The Dragon Prince has undoubtedly been impacted, it's important to take away that the creators behind the series are optimistic about the production for the fourth season and the future of the series overall.