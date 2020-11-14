The Irregular at Magic High School Reveals Season 2 Dub Cast, Release Date

✖

The Irregular at Magic High School is currently making its way through its second season as part of the Fall 2020 wave of new anime, and now Aniplex of America has revealed the initial cast and release date for the English dub release of the season. Like the English dub release announced for Kaguya-sama: Love is War earlier this year, the dub for The Irregular at Magic High School will be kicking off with the second season of the series as the first is still lacking an English dub release as of this writing.

While there is no information on a potential dub for the first season of the series just yet, The Irregular at Magic High School will be making its English dub debut with Season 2 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 with FunimationNOW and Hulu. Leading this cast will be the trio of Alejandro Saab as Tatsuya Shiba, Anairis Quiñones as Miyuki Shiba, and Suzie Yeung as Angela Kudou Shields.

📣Great News Mahouka fans! The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc dub premieres this Saturday November 14, 2020 at 1pm (PST) on @FUNimation and @hulu! The dub features:

Alejandro Saab as Tatsuya Shiba

Anairis Quiñones as Miyuki Shiba

Suzie Yeung as Angela Kudou Shields pic.twitter.com/8UWnUCPE3G — The Irregular at Magic High School (@MahoukaUSA) November 13, 2020

The rest of the English dub cast has yet to be revealed as of this writing, but long time fans of the series have been asking for an English dub release for quite some time. Thankfully we'll see it in action soon enough when the dub takes on the Visitor Arc of Tsutomu Sato's original light novel series. For those interested in the currently ongoing English subtitled release of the series, you can currently stream the series with FunimationNOW and Hulu.

They describe The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc as such, "Miyuki Shiba’s classmate Kitayama Shizuku is on her way to study abroad. For magicians, this is normally impossible, since allowing the genes of someone who can use magic outside their home country’s borders is tantamount to giving up national secrets. But it’s allowed to happen in one case—exchange programs.

And that’s how Angelina Kudou Shields, known as Lina, has arrived in Japan from the USNA to study at First High. Around the time Lina arrived in Japan, magicians began getting attacked by a mysterious being who leaves his victims drained of blood. Will Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba be able to discover the identity of the 'Vampire'?"

