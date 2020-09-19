The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya Shares Cover Art for New Story

✖

The creative duo behind The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya will soon be releasing their first new story for the franchise in several years, and now we have gotten a look at the cover art for this new release. This new light novel, officially titled The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya, features returning series author Nagaru Tanigawa and series illustrator Noizi Ito, who have come back to the franchise after a nine year long break. To celebrate the upcoming release of this new entry, the series has revealed the official cover art for the new story.

The official Twitter account for the Haruhi Suzumiya franchise revealed a close look at The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya's cover art, and it's already dynamically different than other covers in the past. Featuring Haruhi and Tsuruya on the cover, this is the first cover with two characters on the front in the series thus far. What could this mean for the story itself? Check out the cover below:

Yen Press has announced that they will be simultaneously publishing The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya alongside its initial release in Japan. Scheduled to hit shelves on November 25th, Yen Press will be providing a digital version of the light novel for this debut. There are currently plans in place for a physical release of the new story (alongside plans to reprint the older Haruhi Suzumiya novels) at a later date, but no concrete details for this release have been announced as of this writing. This serves as the twelfth release in the franchise overall, so there's definitely a ton of anticipation to see what this new story holds for our favorites!

