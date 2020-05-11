The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Gets a Special Spooky Anime Opening

As one of the most popular of Nintendo's franchises, The Legend of Zelda has branched out into a number of projects outside of games over the years. With a few animated outings, books, and all kinds of other merchandise, fans have begun to wonder when the franchise would debut its own anime. The Legend of Zelda already has a famous manga adaptation putting a new twist on the classic series, so why hasn't an anime kicked off yet? Better yet, which one of the games would an anime best be suited for? Maybe The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask?

Outcast Animation (who you can find on YouTube here) has made quite a strong argument for a Majora's Mask anime adaptation with a slickly produced opening theme video. With hand-drawn animation taking fans through brief snippets of the dark adventure, it's certainly painting a picture of a cool anime project.

Not only that, the music backing this opening theme is just as appropriately dark. Inspired by "Unravel," which served as the first opening theme for the Tokyo Ghoul anime, this slick anime opening not only enhances the already dark visual scheme with a melancholy tone overall. If Majora's Mask indeed got an anime series or project of some kind, it would probably be the darkest take on the franchise.

The Legend of Zelda is no stranger to darker elements (especially in the later years), but Majora's Mask truly was a different entity. With an explicit countdown clock always winding up anxieties through the player's adventure and the Skull Kid always keeping the ominous threat of the mask looming overhead, this was one of the stranger entries in the franchise overall. It might not be the first choice for an anime adaptation for the franchise, but it certainly would be one of the most visually and narratively interesting. The again, the very same could be said for any one of the games released over the years thus far.

But what do you think? Would The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask make a great anime? Where does this title rank among the rest of the series so far? Would you watch a Legend of Zelda anime series at all? Which games in the franchise would make for the best anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

