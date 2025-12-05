The One Piece Store Immediately Stops Selling Merch Following Its Opening Due to “Mismanagement”

One Piece has been a runaway freight train in popularity in recent years, with the manga, anime adaptation, and live-action adaptation introducing countless fans to the Straw Hat Pirates. To no one’s surprise, Japan had previously announced that a dedicated storefront would open this month in “One Piece Base Shop,” a physical locale that would house anime merchandise and unique attractions. Unfortunately, the opening of the One Piece store has apparently run into a massive roadblock as the Base Shop has announced that it is pausing merchandise sales and has released an official statement to fill fans in.

On the One Piece Base Shop’s official website, the locale shared the bad news that, thanks to mismanagement, merchandise would no longer be sold for an indefinite period of time. The statement reads, “We would like to inform you about the business hours of ONE PIECE BASE SHOP. ONE PIECE BASE SHOP opened today, but we have caused inconvenience to many customers due to significant miscalculations and mismanagement in our operations. We deeply apologize for this matter. We have determined that it will be difficult to operate in a way that satisfies all our customers from tomorrow onwards. Therefore, we will be taking the following measures. We sincerely apologize to everyone who has already made a reservation and to everyone who was looking forward to it. In addition, we will be suspending additional reservations and re-reservations for the duration of the lottery.”

One Piece’s Store Ship is Going Down

The Base Shop confirmed that merchandise sales will pause later this week, noting that fans will still be able to visit the location all the same. “We will be suspending merchandise sales for the time being, from Saturday, December 6, 2025. However, you will be able to enter the venue and experience, and purchase the following content.” While the store didn’t list the official reason behind the “mismanagement,” fans online have been sharing stories of long lines, sold-out items, and general frustration with the store’s opening.

Before the opening of the One Piece Base Shop, franchise creator Eiichiro Oda shared a statement regarding the locale’s creation: “The Base Shop focuses almost entirely on goods based on the original manga. That’s the biggest difference. There were tons of items I’d never seen before, spread all across two floors of Shinjuku Marui. Even if you’re not a huge fan, it’s fun just walking around—and honestly, it might be smart to bring a bit of extra money! Your shopping basket will be overflowing in no time! Even I felt that way. This shop is the result of many years of planning and hard work by the amazing ONE PIECE staff. It really is a long-awaited dream store! Open up your schedule and go check it out!!” The store has yet to reveal when it will sell merchandise yet again,

