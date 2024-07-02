World’s Largest One Piece Store to Bring Pop-Up to Los Angeles

One Piece has been taking the world by storm in recent memory. As the final saga continues to play out in the shonen series in both its manga and anime adaptation, Netflix has started production on the popular live-action adaptation’s second season. To capitalize on the Straw Hat Pirates accelerating popularity, One Piece will bring a “pop-up store” to North America this summer that will bring merchandise from Japan to the United States. If you’re wondering how you can check out the merch that will focus on Luffy, his crew, and the residents of the Grand Line, we have the info ready and waiting.

The One Piece Mugiwara Store, aka the biggest One Piece store in the world, first hit the scene in 2012 and hit the ground floor running thanks to a unique distinction. The physical retail outlet was the first to carry only One Piece merchandise and has since only grown bigger with the franchise’s popularity. At present, Mugiwara’s location carries over ten thousand items from the Grand Line. While North America hasn’t opened its own One Piece store in a similar vein, it seems that the West is moving in that direction especially considering that a One Piece Cafe is now open in Las Vegas.

One Piece is Coming to Anime Expo

Anime Expo is taking place this week from July 4th to the 7th, and the entirety of the Mugiwara Store won’t be coming to Los Angeles, Toei Animation is bringing bits and pieces of the location to the West. The “exclusive merchandise” will be available in the United States for the first time, offering One Piece fans attending the convention to pick up some Grand Line goodies. While said merchandise hasn’t been entirely revealed, they’re sure to be big for Straw Hat fans.

https://x.com/ToeiAnimation/status/1807811536284766614

When it comes to Netflix’s One Piece, the streaming service confirmed that production has now begun. Should the live-action adaptation continue to follow its source material, it means that locations such as Little Garden, Alabasta, Drum Island, and Loguetown will most likely be featured.

