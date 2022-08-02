The Promised Neverland Celebrates 6th Anniversary with New Art

Believe it or not, The Promised Neverland has been around for a hot minute. Creators Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka released their first chapter of the manga six years ago, in fact. With over 40 million copies sold, the series is an undeniable hit for Shueisha, and some new artwork has been shared with fans to celebrate its big anniversary.

The update comes from Shirai and Posuka directly as the pair posted a letter to fans along with some art. As you can see below, one illustration shows the series' main trio hurrying down a spiral staircase. The endless steps seem to lead into darkness as far as we can tell, and honestly? That is a pretty good symbol for the series and its dark story as a whole.

㊗️「約ネバ」連載６周年🎉✨



本日8月1日で

約束のネバーランドは

連載開始６周年を迎えました！



世界累計発行部数は

4100万部超



皆様とのご縁に

改めて感謝の気持ちで一杯です。



６周年を祝して

ジャンプ＋＆ゼブラックにて

66話無料開放中📕✅



制作中の海外ドラマ版も

ぜひ楽しみに🦉✨✨ pic.twitter.com/SsXEkSDANA — 『約束のネバーランド』公式 (@yakuneba_staff) August 1, 2022

The other piece of art released focuses on the trio though they are older here. Norman, Emma, and Ray look overjoyed with one another in this shot. And really, you cannot blame them for being so excited. The gang went through a lot in The Promised Neverland, so their reunion is nothing short of a miracle.

READ MORE: The Promised Neverland Artist Hypes Dune with Special Poster | The Promised Neverland Artist Inks New Sketch of Our Heroes | The Promised Neverland Brings Gracefield to Life in Virtual Exhibit

If you have not checked out The Promised Neverland yet, the manga is complete and available in full online. You can find the series on the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus unless you would rather buy physical copies for your collection. As for its anime, the series is available to watch on Crunchyroll but be warned! Its first season was nothing short of perfection, but the fandom's reaction to season two can only be described as disappointed at best.

Can you believe The Promised Neverland has been around for this long already? Have you finished up the series by now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.