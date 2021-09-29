The Promised Neverland Artist Hypes Dune with Special Poster

The Promised Neverland has closed up shop, but the manga’s creators are staying busy. This means artist Posuka Demizu has lots to do right now, and their most recent commission has gone live online. Not long ago, the artist shared their take on Dune ahead of the film’s release, and it seems the director is all flustered by the gift.

As you can see below, Demizu posted their take on Dune for the world to see. The stunning piece brings Paul front and center as Dune‘s lead is donning armor with a knife in hand. In the background, fans can find characters of House Atreides. The group is also joined by Vladimir Harkonnen as well as a massive sandworm who would love nothing more to snack on these heroes.

The poster was done in order to celebrate Dune, and Demizu said they got the chance to check out the film already. The artist praised the film’s intensity, saying, “There are so many tense scenes one after another that I didn’t have time to breathe. The different culture on an alien planet is depicted in a haunting way. It’s a story where you can feel the pulse of a small family in the middle of an enormous desert.”

Demizu isn’t the only one who left a comment on this piece. Denis Villeneuve, the director of Dune, also shared his thoughts with fans. It turns out the filmmaker is a big fan of this piece as he said he’s in awe of the work.

“I can see that Demizu preserves the characters and spirit of the film while making it their own. I can sense something special in how the drawing uses gravity; I think it’s very beautiful. Very poetic. It’s very humbling to me when I see what other artists feel from the ‘image’ in my work, and how they reflect that in their own work. I think it’s a beautiful present,” Villeneuve wrote.

Clearly, the creatives have a connection now thanks to Dune, and fans of The Promised Neverland are loving this combo. Now, netizens are simply waiting to see the sci-fi epic for themselves. Dune is slated to hit theaters stateside on October 22nd, but it will go live in Japan on October 15th.

What do you think of this special crossover? Do you think Dune would do well with its own manga..? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.