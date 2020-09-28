The Promised Neverland to Release New One-Shot Manga Next Week

✖

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland is set to debut a new one-shot manga next week! The Promised Neverland officially brought its run to an end earlier this year, but there are still a few lingering mysteries about the series' world as whole that were not addressed by the end. Thankfully, the series creators are returning for a new one-shot to flesh out one of those mysteries better and will hopefully better expand on the series as a whole. But we will know for ourselves soon enough as this new entry is coming next week.

The latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (as reported by Anime News Network) announced that Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu will be returning to the world of The Promised Neverland with a new one-shot releasing on October 5th that expands on the Minerva's Code.

Although few details about this new one-shot are available (and it is currently unconfirmed whether or not this is the special chapter announced earlier this year), this new entry will focus on Minerva's Code and will last for 16 pages overall. Many of the secrets behind this code (such as its general origin) were left unanswered through the manga's run, but perhaps this new entry will give us more insight on that matter.

Unfortunately, this does not sound like a sequel or epilogue to the finale that fans might have wanted. While The Promised Neverland's ending successfully brought the series to a close, it unfortunately left us feeling hanging by how seemingly abruptly the final moments of the story proceed. It would have been alleviated with a short epilogue entry, and this could be one for all we know, but maybe this will open opportunities for further expansion in the future?

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu are still working together on projects such as this one and a previously released one-shot for a new manga, so perhaps there is still more story to be told for The Promised Neverland? Then again, even if the manga never returns there is still another season of the anime making its way to us next year.

