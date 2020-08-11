The Promised Neverland is Coming to Netflix Next Month

✖

Kaiu Shirai and Pozuka Demizu might have brought The Promised Neverland's official manga run to an end earlier this year, but soon the franchise will be expanding even further when it makes its way to Netflix next month! The Promised Neverland has seen nothing but success ever since the first season of the anime made its debut in 2019. Now that the manga has finished its run, this will include an even bigger expansion out with a second season of the anime coming next year, a new live-action film releasing in Japan, and a new live-action series being developed for Amazon.

Now there's an easier way to jump right into The Promised Neverland from the beginning. Netflix took to their official Twitter account to officially announce The Promised Neverland's first season will be launching on Netflix in the United States and Canada on September 1st. It does not specify whether or not this include both the Japanese and English dubs for the series currently available on other streaming platforms, unfortunately.

But with the first season of the series now coming to one of the most popular streaming platform for general audiences, The Promised Neverland has a better chance of getting an even larger fanbase than it currently has as it gears up for its Western branching out with new projects such as the aforementioned live-action adaptations coming in the near future. As for the anime itself, it will be returning soon too!

The orphans of Grace Field House lead idyllic lives, until it all comes crashing down. The first season of horror fantasy hit The Promised Neverland arrives on Netflix in the US and Canada September 1st. pic.twitter.com/2MVbNtESsv — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 11, 2020

The Promised Neverland Season 2 was initially slated for a release later this October, but had been unfortunately delayed to an early 2021 release due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For fans who want to jump into it now, you can currently check out the entire run of the original manga series through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library to better ease the wait for new episodes.

Are you excited to see The Promised Neverland is coming to Netflix next month? Will you be using this as a chance to jump into the series for the first time or getting ready for a rewatch? Excited to see what Season 2 of the series will show when it launches next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.