The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Confirms Episode Count Ahead of Premiere

The Rising of the Shield Hero is finally coming back for new episodes this Summer, and the anime has confirmed how many episodes Season 4 of the series will be sticking around for. The Rising of the Shield Hero is one of the bigger Isekai anime releases that has dropped in the last few years as following the massively successful debut of its first season, the anime quickly confirmed it would be returning for two more seasons. Then following a cliffhanger at the end of the third season, The Rising of the Shield Hero then confirmed Season 4 of the anime was already on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Rising of the Shield Hero will be coming back to screens with Season 4 of the anime this July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and new listing for its Blu-ray and DVD releases in Japan on the anime’s official website have confirmed that the new season will be running for a single cour of 12 episodes. This falls in line with the number of episodes seen with the third season, and further teases a shift from the longer seasonal orders seen with The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 1 and 2.

Kinema Citrus

What to Know for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 will be premiering sometime in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm its release date as of the time of this publication. What has been confirmed, however, is that Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes in international territories outside of Japan (and that’s where you can currently catch up with the first three seasons of the anime thus far). Hitoshi Haga will also be returning from the anime’s third season to direct Season 4 with Kinema Citrus.

Keigo Koyonagi will also be returning for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 to handle the scripts for the series, Franziska van Wulfen, Sana Komatsu and Masahiro Suwa will be handling the character designs, Takanori Yamamoto will be serving as assistant director, and Kevin Penkin will be composing the music once more. The voice cast from the previous three seasons will be returning for their respective roles as well, and Takeo Otsuka will be joining the new season as Werner and Jiro Saito joins as Jaralis.

Kinema Citrus

What’s Going on in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4?

The new opening and ending themes for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 have been announced as well. MADKID will be performing for the new opening titled “Resolution,” and the ending theme is titled “Eien ni Ikkai no” as performed by Chiai Fujikawa. But there are going to be some big stakes on hand with the coming season as The Rising of the Shield Hero ended Season 3 with a big tease about Raphtalia’s future as she has now unknowingly put a major target on her back when she donned a special outfit.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 is one of the many planned showcases for Crunchyroll during Anime Expo 2025 this year (with Naofumi Iwatani voice actor Kaito Ishikawa and producer Ten Kimua in attendance), and fans will likely get much more information about its coming season following its premiere screening. But as we get closer to the new episodes, you can get a refresher with the first three seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime to get ready for everything that’s going to be coming our way next.