The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Announced

The Rising of the Shield Hero is far from over. Last year, the world watched as the hit series returned for season three courtesy of Crunchyroll. Now, the anime is moving into the future with an all-new season. The Rising of the Shield Hero season four is a go, and a new poster was just released to celebrate.

As you can see below, a new promo poster was released by the Shield Hero production committee. The artwork puts a dragon front and center against a cloudy background. You can bet Naofumi Iwatani will have an encounter with this beast before season four ends.

(Photo: DR Movie / Kinema Citrus)

If you have been keeping up with The Rising of the Shield Hero, you will know season four has been on the table for some time. Following the show's hit premiere, The Rising of the Shield Hero was green lit for a slew of episodes. Now, DR Movie and Kinema Citrus are putting all their work into season four.

Want to catch up with The Rising of the Shield Hero ahead of season four? No problem! The anime is easy to find online as it is streaming on Crunchyroll. So if you want more information on the isekai fantasy, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?"

What do you think about this latest anime update? Are you ready for more seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!