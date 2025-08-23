The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Hypes Raphtalia Arc With New Trailer

The Rising of the Shield Hero has kicked off its next major arc for Season 4’s episodes airing this Summer, and a new trailer is showing off what’s next for Raphtalia as she’s finally getting the spotlight. The first half of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 ended up being a surprising detour for Naofumi Iwatani and his party as while they were trying to quickly resolve the troubles around Raphtalia, they were kept from getting to her homeland with an unexpected pause. This worked out with the first half of the season, so it’s time to finally move forward.

The newest episode of The Rising of the Shield Hero officially saw Naofumi and the others finally make their way to Q’ten Lo, and with the arrival in Raphtalia’s homeland it was immediately clear that things weren’t entirely up to snuff. But as the anime prepares to reveal more about Raphtalia and how things work in her home country, you can check out a new trailer for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 below as it teases its final wave of episodes.

What’s Next for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4

Speaking to ComicBook earlier this Summer, Naofumi voice actor Kaito Ishikawa teased how much the Shield Hero has changed heading into Season 4, “I think in this current season, Naofumi is going to need to rely more on his team and put more trust into them. Together, as a unit, they are continuing to grow but in season four, there are going to be bigger challenges and grander enemies, so the trust that Naofumi has in them prior to previous seasons will increase even more.” But along with needing more trust in his party, The Rising of the Shield Hero will also reveal more about Raphtalia.

“The initial encounter was shown in season one between the two, but her roots were only truly explored in season three,” Ishikawa noted about Raphtalia’s homeland of Q’ten Lo. “I think that with season four, for the first time, we get to explore far more of her background, and for me, I think a lot of the trust that is built is based on seeing how someone has lived and thus, how they think, how they see each other. With her origin now revealed, season four will see their trust strengthened and, in a weird way, this has affected my take on the character because I have learned a lot about her.”

How to Catch Up With The Rising of the Shield Hero

If you wanted to catch up with the anime as it continues to air through the Summer, you can find all episodes of The Rising of the Shield Hero now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. Season 4 will be running for a single cour of 12 episodes as well, so fans will need to be locked in through the rest of the Summer to see what’s coming next for Raphtalia and the others as it’s all likely going to get much more intense.

The Rising of the Shield Hero producer Ten Kimura opened up about the potential future of the anime following Season 4, and teased there could be more coming with fans’ support, “While I can’t say anything for certain, we’re very thankful for all the support we’ve received so far and we couldn’t ask for anything more. I think that while we have continued support, we might be able to do something in the future.”