The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Sets Release Date With New Trailer & Poster

The Rising of the Shield Hero is coming back as one of the major returning franchises anime fans are going to want to keep an eye out for this Summer, and a release date has finally been announced for Season 4 with a new trailer to help celebrate. The Rising of the Shield Hero had such a huge debut with fans when it first hit that it was announced that the anime franchise would then be continuing for two more seasons of episodes. Then that success continued even further with the announcement that a fourth season was on the way as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 is finally going to make its return to screens with its debut in July as part of the upcoming Summer 2025 anime schedule, and has finally confirmed that the new episodes will be premiering on July 9th in Japan. To help celebrate the fact that we’ve finally gotten a release date for the new season, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 has dropped a new trailer and poster that you can check out in action below.

Play video

What to Know for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 will be premiering on July 9th as part of the upcoming Summer 2025 anime schedule, and the new episodes will be exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside their debut for fans outside of Japan. The new ending theme for the season is titled “Eien ni Ikkai no” as performed by Chiai Fujikawa, and you can actually hear it in action with this new trailer. As for the new opening theme, it’s titled “Resolution,” as performed by MADKID. The new season will feature a largely returning staff and voice cast as well.

Hitoshi Haga will be returning from the anime’s third season to direct The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 for Kinema Citrus. Keigo Koyonagi will also be returning for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 to handle the scripts for the series, Franziska van Wulfen, Sana Komatsu and Masahiro Suwa will be handling the character designs, Takanori Yamamoto will be serving as assistant director, and Kevin Penkin will be composing the music once more. Joining the voice cast for the new season are Takeo Otsuka as Werner and Jiro Saito as Jaralis.

Kinema Citrus

How to Catch Up With The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero has confirmed that Season 4 will be running for a single cour of 12 episodes when it premieres this Summer, and the anime is going all out for its debut with a special panel as part of Anime Expo 2025. Naofumi Iwatani voice actor Kaito Ishikawa and producer Ten Kimua will be in attendance for the panel, and tease fans about what’s coming in the new season of episodes. Quite a lot has happened to, so fans will really want to catch up in the meantime just in case.

If you wanted to do so, you can currently catch up with the first three seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero now streaming with Crunchyroll. The end of the third season teased that Raphtalia would be at the center of a huge new story, but the trailers and promotional materials have instead teased that the brother and sister duo Alta and Fohl will be taking the center stage this time. Either way, there’s going to be a lot of chaos coming Naofumi and his party’s way as the new season hits our screens later this Summer.