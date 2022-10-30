How to Watch The Simpsons' Death Note Episode

The Simpsons will be debuting its next major Treehouse of Horror special very soon, and anime fans will especially want to tune in to check out its take on Death Note with its full anime tribute episode tucked in! Although Season 34 of the series already debuted a Halloween special paying homage to Stephen King's IT last week, it's far from the only Halloween holiday special we will get to see as the annual Treehouse of Horror event is coming our way this evening. Like the others, it will feature three different stories taking on three different properties. But one of them this time is one of the most famous anime and manga projects ever!

Treehouse of Horror XXXIII will be making its debut on FOX, tonight on Sunday, October 30th at 8PM EST (barring any schedule changes due to Sunday Night Football). If you wanted to check out the episode in order to see the Death Note tribute within it, you will have to tune into the TV network live to catch it as it airs. If you are unable to do so, thankfully the episode will also be available to stream with Hulu beginning on Monday, October 31st. This will be available likely until the season itself comes to an end as from there Season 34 will move to its permanent home on Disney+.

What to Expect in The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror 33

The Death Note inspired segment will be titled "Death Tome," and has something special from the original Death Note anime adaptation too. Not only will the series go into a full on anime makeover for the occasion, but it will also feature some animation from studio DR Movie, which had helped Studio Madhouse during the production run of the anime taking on Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata's original manga.

Treehouse of Horror XXXXIII will also feature two other segments as well. It will open with a parody of The Babadook featuring Marge titled "The Pookadook," and will end with a third segment focused on Homer and the rest of the Simpson family making their way through Westworld titled "Simpsonsworld." So there will be plenty to enjoy in the latest Halloween special!

Are you excited to see The Simpsons' take on Death Note? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!