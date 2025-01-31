Disney+ Announces First Full Exclusive Simpsons Episode (And What’s It About)

The Simpsons has been running for almost forty years and it doesn’t seem that Springfield’s favorite family will be ending their run any time soon. Currently on its thirty-sixth season, a new adventure has been teased that not only will incorporate time travel into the mix but will also be a Disney+ exclusive. While the streaming service has had plenty of specials in the past that focus on the likes of Homer, Marge, Maggie, Lisa, and Bart, this installment will be a special episode only available on the platform. “The Past And The Furious” isn’t just a pun but it also promises to do a deep dive on Springfield’s resident villain, Mr. Burns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new press release, “The Past And The Furious” was revealed to arrive on Disney+ on February 12th, foregoing an arrival on Fox. In this episode, Lisa is taking a trip back to the 1920s and will encounter a much younger version of Spingfield’s Nuclear Power Plant owner. Here’s how the streaming service describes the special installment, “In this exclusive full-length episode of The Simpsons, Lisa travels back in time to 1923 and discovers that the Springfield Mini Moose, once key to the town’s ecosystem, were driven to extinction in 1925. Teaming up with young Monty Burns, Lisa works to save the moose, but her actions unintentionally shape his future as a ruthless tycoon.”

Simpsons’ Disney+ History

Most recently, The Simpsons did release a holiday special on the streaming service, imagining Homer Simpson as the new Santa Claus in “O C’mon All Ye Faithful.” While this installment did have a much longer run time than the shorts that came before it, it was considered more of a special than a full blown episode. On top of this recent addition, the franchise has used Disney+ as a way to focus on crossovers where the family dives into the Star Wars’ universe, meets the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Loki, and even gives Lisa the chance to rock out with Billie Eilish. Currently, the platform also houses all thirty-five seasons of the series, The Simpsons Movie, and the collection of shorts.

The Simpsons itself has made quite a few headlines in recent days for a variety of reasons. One of the biggest was the decision to move the series from Sunday nights to Wednesday nights later this year, making a change in the series’ scheduling for the first time in decades. The series also bid a fond farwell to actress Pamela Hayden, the voice actor who breathed life into the likes of Milhouse, Rod and Todd Flanders, and Jimbo Jones. With the animated show confirmed for several seasons in the future, it’s anyone’s guess as to when the longest run animated series in North America will take a bow.

Want to see what surprises Disney has in store for Springfield in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on The Simpsons and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.