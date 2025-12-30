The World’s Best Sports Anime is Taking an Indefinite Hiatus

Sports anime has become a major genre within the medium in recent years, and for good reason. Franchises such as Haikyu, Blue Lock, The Medalist, Slam Dunk, The Prince of Tennis, and many others have helped portray their respective competitions with an anime flair that has helped bring in countless new viewers. When it comes to the “sweet science” that is boxing, however, there has only been one series that has routinely been thought of as the perfect representation of the sport. Unfortunately, said sports anime franchise is taking a break, and no one knows when it will return.

Hajime no Ippo, the boxing series from creator George Morikawa that first began in 1989, has announced a new hiatus in the latest issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. Unlike many other manga hiatuses that have been announced in the past, the shonen publication did not confirm when we can expect Ippo to return, and Kodansha did not reveal the reasoning behind the hiatus. Earlier this month, Morikawa confirmed that he recently had a hospital stay, but had been discharged, “I’ve been discharged from the hospital. I’m going to spend my time in a relaxed, laid-back way.” Ironically, the message also had George sharing an image of a Gundam plastic model, as the mangaka spent his downtime making a Gunpla of his own.

Ippo’s Future (And Finale)

Hajime no Ippo has been releasing new manga chapters for decades, and Morikawa hinted at the grand finale all the way back in 2023. While the artist hasn’t confirmed when we can expect the final chapter to arrive, George stated, “I made my debut at the age of 17, so I turned 40 as a manga artist on my birthday in January. 34 of those years are just the beginning. I think it’s quite long, but there’s not much to be proud of. Because I never finished the series myself. The final episode of Ippo has already been decided, so I hope I can welcome it with the readers.”

Morikawa’s dedication to the sweet science isn’t just proven by sticking with Hajime no Ippo since the late 1980s, but also with a real-life gym that George owns in Japan. JB Sports Gym is a Hajime no Ippo themed boxing gym that not only trains the next generation of fighters, but has countless tributes to the manga series and its characters. Alongside Morikawa’s influence on the physical location, former boxers including Fukushima Manabu, Yusuke Takeuchi, Yuki Yamazaki, and many more have been a big part of the Ippo-themed gym.

Unfortunately, there’s more bad news for those who might be heartbroken to learn about the recent manga hiatus. As of the writing of this article, Hajime no Ippo has yet to confirm that a new anime adaptation is in the works. The last time we witnessed the franchise hitting the screen was with 2013’s Hajime no Ippo: Rising, headed by Studio Madhouse. There have been quite a few chapters that have yet to be brought to the small screen so fingers crossed that Ippo’s time as an anime is far from finished.

