Thor: Love And Thunder Director Pays Homage to One Piece

Taika Waititi hasn't been shy about his love of the Shonen franchise created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece, with numerous photos being taken in the past wherein the director wears his love of the anime series on his sleeve. Now, in a behind-the-scenes video for Marvel's upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder, the fourth film of the series that follows the God of Thunder, it's clear that the beloved director still holds One Piece close to his heart as footage shows that Waititi is wearing some Luffy attire during the filming of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster.

Marvel Studios used its Official Twitter Account to share a new "behind the scenes" video which sees Taika Waititi wearing a sweater that has been blurred, though clearly has a picture of One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy on the front of it as the director clearly has some major love of Eiichiro Oda's creation:

Get ready for Thor like never before ⚡️



Check out this brand-new featurette for Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder and experience it only in theaters July 8! Get tickets now: https://t.co/qqnsEwre1n pic.twitter.com/ttjhRo3e3t — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 21, 2022

If you aren't familiar with the story of the fourth movie following the God of Thunder, along with a new God of Thunder as Natalie Portman's Jane Foster is slated to hold onto the hammer Mjolnir this go around, Marvel Studios released the following official description of Thor: Love And Thunder:

"The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

There has never been an official crossover between the world of One Piece and Marvel, though the recently released manga, Deadpool: Samurai, saw the Merc With A Mouth crossing over with My Hero Academia's All Might so this is definitely a case of never say never.

What do you think of Waititi's love of all things One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line and the God of Thunder.