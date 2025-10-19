Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Episode Titles Surface Online (& Tease Some Big Moments)

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series for a release with Netflix next year, and the titles for the episodes have been revealed online teasing some big moments for the new season. One Piece Into the Grand Line is the official title of the new season of the live-action series, and Netflix has revealed that Luffy and the Straw Hats will be heading into the titular Grand Line as teased by the end of the first season. Adapting the next phase of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga story, the live-action series has some big events to get through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece’s live-action series has submitted new episode titles to the Writers Guild of America database ahead of Season 2’s release, and while they have not been confirmed by Netflix as the official titles, they do line up with the arcs that Eiichiro Oda previously confirmed that the new season would be taking on. Seemingly gearing up for another eight episode season much like the first time around, these titles line up with many of the promotional promos and teases fans have gotten to see thus far.

One Piece Season 2 Episode Titles Potentially Revealed

Courtesy of Netflix

According to the WGA database, the episode titles for One Piece Into the Grand Line break down as such (in alphabetical order):

Big Trouble in Little Garden

Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom

Good Whale Hunting

Nami Deerest

Reindeer Shames

The Beginning of the End

Wax On, Wax Off

Whisky Business

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda previously confirmed that the new season would be tackling the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga. With that in mind coupled with the promotional materials for these arcs we’ve gotten through the past few weeks and months, these episode titles are likely more in this order for the coming season:

The Beginning of the End (which likely refers to Loguetown as the final stop in the East Blue)

Good Whale Hunting (which likely refers to Laboon and the Reverse Mountain needed to cross to get into the Grand Line)

Whiskey Business (which likely refers to the town of Whiskey Peak)

Big Trouble in Little Garden (which directly references the Little Garden location)

Wax On, Wax Off (who refers to a very notable villain in the Little Garden arc)

Nami Deerest (which is likely the start of the Drum Island arc and potential introduction to Tony Tony Chopper)

Reindeer Shames (continuing through Drum Island)

Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom (likely the climax of the Drum Island arc)

What Does This Mean for Netflix’s One Piece Season 2?

Courtesy of Netflix

If these episode titles are indeed the real deal, then it means Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 will have eight episodes that tackle exactly what has been promised to fans. These are some major events for the start of the Straw Hats’ journey into the Grand Line, and it seems like the live-action series isn’t shying away from some of the moments that seemed rather small in retrospect when compared to the others from the earliest aspects of the journey.

But one thing about One Piece is that even the smallest moments can lead to something huge later, so it’s great to see that the live-action series isn’t shying away from any of these moments or characters moving forward just in case they play a big role in how it all ends. That’s on top of anything new they might add to it all too.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

via WGA West