Tokyo Ghoul Celebrates 10th Birthday





Tokyo Ghoul might not be one of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, especially with no new anime series currently running at the moment, but the supernatural story of Ken Kaneki has certainly carved out a passionate fan base for itself over the years, with many of said fans taking the opportunity to celebrate the franchise’s tenth anniversary. With the series debuting in 2011, the anime franchise created by Sui Ishida received a number of television series, original video animations, and live-action films that retold the story of the universe that was filled with flesh-eating ghouls.

The last anime series, produced by the legendary animation studio Pierrot, was released in 2018 and ended in the same year, leaving fans waiting for any news about the return of Tokyo Ghoul to the medium of anime, or perhaps a revisit to the world established by the manga.

Passion

HOW CAN I THANK SENSIE FOR THIS AMAZING SERIES HE'S CREATED TOKYO GHOUL IS MY TOP MANGA I LOVE THIS SERIES WITH A PASSION. I STARTED IT BACK IN 2016 AND LOVED IT EVERY SINCE😭😭😭😭😭😭 CAN'T BELIEVE ITZ 10 YEARS OLD ALREADY 😭🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 — daily urie (HIATUS) (@daily_urie) September 8, 2021

Hard To Believe

Amazing

The Ghoul Has Left An Impact

Happy 10 years to a series that means so much to me!🥰🥳🎊



Tokyo ghoul has quite literally changed my life for the better. To me, it is more than a fictional story written on paper with great characters. I decided to make a thread of how tokyo ghoul's left an impact on my life : pic.twitter.com/7eO9mGxw3D — 🇵🇸 (@theoekwife) September 8, 2021

Thanks For Everything

Happy 10 year anniversary Tokyo Ghoul! Thank you for everything ♥️#東京喰種10周年 pic.twitter.com/DMSAArR9bY — daily touken ☯︎ (@dailytouken) September 8, 2021

There Are Some Big Fans Out There

Oh yeah, it’s TG’s 10 year anniversary!

In case you didn’t know, I am a rather big fan of Tokyo Ghoul. pic.twitter.com/buHBVCE8AR — Neighbourh (@yrfreakyneighbr) September 8, 2021

Happy Ten Years

Start vs end

Happy 10 years Tokyo Ghoul ♡ pic.twitter.com/ytY2Qz3IfA — Read Tokyo Ghoul (@TokyoGhoulPanel) September 8, 2021

Thank You Ishida