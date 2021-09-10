Tokyo Ghoul Celebrates 10th Birthday

Tokyo Ghoul might not be one of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, especially with no new anime series currently running at the moment, but the supernatural story of Ken Kaneki has certainly carved out a passionate fan base for itself over the years, with many of said fans taking the opportunity to celebrate the franchise’s tenth anniversary. With the series debuting in 2011, the anime franchise created by Sui Ishida received a number of television series, original video animations, and live-action films that retold the story of the universe that was filled with flesh-eating ghouls.
The last anime series, produced by the legendary animation studio Pierrot, was released in 2018 and ended in the same year, leaving fans waiting for any news about the return of Tokyo Ghoul to the medium of anime, or perhaps a revisit to the world established by the manga.
