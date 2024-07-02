Tokyo Ghoul Exhibition Announced

Tokyo Ghoul has been around for years, and when the fall rolls around, all eyes will be on the dark fantasy once again. It has been a while since the series surprised fans with any updates, but that will change soon. This week, Tokyo Ghoul promised to drop a big announcement on fans for its ten-year anniversary. So to hype the reveal, Tokyo Ghoul took time to announce an upcoming exhibition.

The update comes from Japan as reports revealed a Tokyo Ghoul art exhibition is in the works. It turns out the exhibition will go live in Japan this October, and it will be called the Tokyo Ghoul Exposition. At this point, no word has been given on what the exhibit will feature, but you can expect tons of behind-the-scenes goodies.

Of course, Tokyo Ghoul fans have not given up their pleas for an anime reboot. If you did not know, the team at Studio Pierrot did up a Tokyo Ghoul anime that premiered in July 2014. The show found immediate success with season one, but when its second season went live, things fell apart. The original story of Tokyo Ghoul √A left fans unhappy, and Tokyo Ghoul failed to reclaim its success with its final series. By the time Ken Kaneki’s journey ended, his anime reputation was shot, and fans were left begging for another shot.

There is no reason to believe a new Tokyo Ghoul anime is in the works, but you should never say never. The anime industry loves nothing more than reboots and revivals, after all. If series creator Sui Ishida is on board, Tokyo Ghoul could get another anime run some day, and fans are hoping such a project is announced this year.

If you are not familiar with Tokyo Ghoul, you can find its anime on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. You can also read all of Tokyo Ghoul in English thanks to Viz Media. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its synopsis below:

“Shy Ken Kaneki is thrilled to go on a date with the beautiful Rize. But it turns out that she’s only interested in his body-eating it, that is. When a morally questionable rescue transforms him into the first half-human half-Ghoul hybrid, Ken is drawn into the dark and violent world of Ghouls, which exists alongside our own.”

What do you make of this latest Tokyo Ghoul update?