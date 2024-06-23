Tokyo Ghoul Anime Posts Mysterious Teaser for 10th Anniversary

Tokyo Ghoul has been on the back burner for years now, but it seems that won't be the case for much longer. Back in September 2011, artist Sui Ishida brought Tokyo Ghoul to life, and the dark fantasy became a quick hit under Shueisha. Ishida's manga stands as one of the publisher's greatest to date, but sadly, its anime run did not live up to expectations. And in light of the show's 10th anniversary, rumors are swirling that a reboot may be in the works.

Why is that, you may be asking? Well, we have Tokyo Ghoul itself to blame. The anime's official pages have come back to life thanks to a mysterious teaser, and the reel has fans eyeing Tokyo Ghoul harder than ever.

As you can see above, a teaser trailer was posted for Tokyo Ghoul this weekend, and it says a big announcement is on the horizon come July 3rd. No one knows what's up with the anime right now, but Tokyo Ghoul is making it clear that something is in the works for its 10th anniversary. It could be any number of things, but over on social media, Tokyo Ghoul fans are pleading for an anime reboot.

After all, the story of Tokyo Ghoul's anime is rather bleak. The show was optioned for an anime in July 2014 by Studio Pierrot, and its first season was met with solid praise. However, that success did not continue into season two. Tokyo Ghoul √A branched off from the manga to tell an original story, and the fandom wasn't receptive to it. By the time Tokyo Ghoul course corrected with season three, fans were wary of the series, and the anime's lackluster animation only made things worse. Given how good the Tokyo Ghoul manga is, fans were left stunned by the quality of its anime, and they've been asking for a reboot for years now.

If you have not see the original Tokyo Ghoul anime, you can find the show easily enough. The series is available on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for those who want more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Shy Ken Kaneki is thrilled to go on a date with the beautiful Rize. But it turns out that she's only interested in his body-eating it, that is. When a morally questionable rescue transforms him into the first half-human half-Ghoul hybrid, Ken is drawn into the dark and violent world of Ghouls, which exists alongside our own."

What do you think about this Tokyo Ghoul teaser...? Is it time for the series to get a reboot? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!