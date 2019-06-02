Funimation Reveals Silver Anniversary Tokyo Ghoul Funko Pop

Funimation is celebrating a big birthday this year, and the company is down to celebrate with fans. After 25 years, the brand is going on stronger than ever with its anime offerings, and Funimation plans to celebrate with some special Funko figures.

And to start? It is Tokyo Ghoul moving into the spotlight as Ken Kaneki gets a silver anniversary collectible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Funimation’s website, the company has confirmed plans to release a set of anniversary Funko figures honoring its 25th birthday. These silver anniversary figures will be plated in chrome to honor the event, and the lead of Tokyo Ghoul is the first to get a Pop figure.

✨It’s our silver anniversary (25 years)✨ That means EXCLUSIVE Silver Chrome @OriginalFunko Pops, starting with Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul!! #funiversary Get him RIGHT NOW 👉https://t.co/oBTJeimwFr pic.twitter.com/9mvLuXcZPq — Funimation (@FUNimation) May 30, 2019

“Celebrate Funimation’s 25th anniversary with our exclusive Silver Chrome Funko Pops! We’re honoring Tokyo Ghoul, an anime that really changed the game for gore, with this special Ken Kaneki figure. Only available through our Shop,” the figure’s product description reads.

As you can see above, the figure looks like a prior Ken collectible released by Funko, but this one is plated in silver. The half-ghoul is seen wearing his usual mask, and his kagune is out and proud. Coming complete in a special box, this Funko will run collector’s a solid $25 before shipping and tax. But if you are an avid collector of all things Funimation, then this anniversary figure will be a must-have for your shelves.

For those interested in catching up with Tokyo Ghoul, the series has slowed down considerably since its manga and anime wrapped last year. The franchise rolled to a stop after a critically acclaimed run, and Japan is keeping the franchise live still with a live-action project set to hit theaters this July.

So, would you like to get your hands on this Funko figure? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.