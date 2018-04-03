‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Shares New Illustrations

Tokyo Ghoul fans are thrilled to have the third season of the anime series, Tokyo Ghoul:re, arriving today, and in honor of the show’s return to the airwaves, we’re sharing this great artwork from Sui Ishida, which you can view below:

The first image is of Quinx Squad members Kuki Urie and Ginshi Shirazu, who will be starring members fo the new Tokyo Ghoul:re season; the other is, of course, fan favorite “Gourmet” character, Shuu Tsukiyama.

Tokyo Ghoul:re will see Haise Sasaki back and leading Quinx Squad, a special class of CCG investigators made up of humans who have been augmented by kakuhou grafts in their bodies, which allow them to manifest ghoul kagune as weapons, without the usual ghoul hungers that come with a regular or one-eyed ghoul. Haise will attempt to set Quinx Squad on the path to becoming accomplished ghoul investigators, but the troublesome Quinx memebers (like Urie and Shirazu) prove to be a challenge for Haise.

Shuu Tsukiyama indeed returns in the Tokyo Ghoul:re manga; the flamboyant Gourmet is feeling rather depressed after Kaneki’s apparent death, having forgiven Kaneki for his role in the downfall of the Tsukiyama family.

For Tokyo Ghoul fans, Tokyo Ghoul:re will be something of a fresh start, which allows new fans to jump onboard with a semi-new premise, while also rewarding longtime fans – especially those who tuned into season 1 of the anime series.

Tokyo Ghoul:re is now streaming on Hulu and Funimation.