Why Is Everyone So Upset Over Tokyo Revengers?

Tokyo Revengers is one of the biggest series in the shonen genre, and the clock is ticking down to its end. Later this month, creator Ken Wakui will wrap up the story after years in print, and netizens have been on edge over the ordeal. Of course, this means everyone is curious as to why Tokyo Revengers is trending well ahead of its ending, and the drama is – well, it is a lot.

So you have been warned! There are possible spoilers below for Tokyo Revengers. Read on with caution:

As you may have seen, Tokyo Revengers is trending across the globe on Twitter, Tumblr, and even Reddit at the moment. Unfortunately, some fans have been full-on spoiled for how the series allegedly ends. We will not be going into those specifics, but if you look into those trending tags, you better prepare yourself for a flood of spoilers.

“Go to hell” is basic.



“I hope your series ends like Tokyo Revengers” is smart. It’s possible. It’s terrifying. — َ (@ZORAlDEALE) November 8, 2022

What Is So Upsetting?

As for why Tokyo Revengers is trending, it doesn't have anything to do with the alleged finale. It is all about the spoiler's final few pages. If they are spot on, then fans are pretty upset about a time-travel revision. So as November 20th nears, fans can expect to hear more about Tokyo Revengers and its legacy.

After all, the series has seen a major boost in popularity following its anime's premiere. Tokyo Revengers has new season on the horizon, and the TV series has been on point with its pacing since it went live. But when the holiday rolls around, the real drama regarding Tokyo Revengers is going to pop off.

What do you make of this big debate over Tokyo Revengers? Let us know in the comments section down below!