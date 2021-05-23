✖

Tokyo Revengers' next arc will be its last! Ken Wakui's science fiction/juvenile delinquency story has been one of the most compelling releases since it first debuted in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine back in 2017, and has exploded even more so thanks to the debut of its anime adaptation as part of the Spring 2021 anime season. While the anime has just gotten things started for Takemichi Hanagaki, the original manga release of the series had really put the main character through the ringer in some unexpected ways. Now it seems the manga is gearing up for the end.

As noted through various reports online and with the release of Chapter 207 of the manga in Japan, Tokyo Revengers has officially kicked off its newest arc but has also started what is considered the final arc of the series overall. There are more details about how this new arc begins and what it covers, but it comes with some major spoilers about the future of the series. Fair warning, but read on below.

(Photo: Kodansha)

The main crux of the series saw Takemichi make his way into the past in order to keep the Tokyo Manji gang from evolving into the terrible group it eventually becomes. This group eventually ordered the death of his middle school girlfriend, and thus Takemichi set out on a mission through time to save her. But in his travels through time and life with the Toman group, he decides to save as many of them as he can through several different leaps.

Takemichi seemed like he was finally successful before Chapter 200 of the series, but his happy ending together with Hinata Tachibana had a dark shadow lingering over it. Because while he loves Hinata, he also grew really close with the former leader of Toman, Manjiro "Mikey" Sano. In this newest future that sets the final arc in motion, Takemichi learns that Mikey has gone down a violent and dark path.

Takemichi then tries to go back in time, but must find another way back as Hinata's brother Naoto no longer has a desire to change the future like he did before. Upon confronting Mikey himself in the present (who is now the leader of a dark new group named Bonten), Mikey then tries to kill Takemichi and then himself. When Takemichi saves him from his attempt, their two clasping hands sends Takemichi back in time once more.

It seems this time around Tokyo Revengers' story will be about how Takemichi wants to save Mikey from his future (something the series has played with in the past), and will do everything he can to save his best friend. This might be the final arc, but considering how long the previous arc took, it could be a long while before the series ends.