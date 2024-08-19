Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Drops New Trailer

Are you ready to check in on the icon that is Lara Croft? If so, the team at Netflix has what you need. This October, the streaming service will bring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft to life, and we have been given an official trailer today showcasing the action-packed series.

As you can see below, the new trailer puts Lara Croft center stage as we watch the explorer undertake all kinds of adventures. Whether in a jungle or a lightning-fast sports car, Lara is never far from danger. It seems this Netflix original will track Lara after the events of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, so the heroine is still finding herself. And as she grows into her skin, Lara will find herself and her allies threatened by a new enemy.

Get ready for her glorious return. TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT, starring Hayley Atwell, only on Netflix October 10. pic.twitter.com/dUJxJBTxS8 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) August 19, 2024

Animated by Powerhouse Animation Studios, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is one of the latest originals Netflix is testing. The streaming service has invested heavily in anime and adult animation in the past decade to great success. From Castlevania to Arcane, Netflix is putting animation first with a slew of video game adaptations. Now, Lara Croft is preparing to take on the mantle.

For those curious about this original, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will go live on October 10. The show has kept its story under wraps thus far, but we do know a bit about its timing. The Netflix series is set after the Tomb Raider trilogy prequel and will follow Lara as she meets the timeline of the original Tomb Raider video games. So if you are eager to see what made Lara into the icon we know, this show will lay it out for you.

