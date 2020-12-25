Toonami to Celebrate Wonder Woman 1984 Release with DC Animated Movie Return

✖

Toonami will be celebrating the release of Wonder Woman 1984 with a special return of DC animated movies! The much anticipated sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman will finally be making its debut on December 25th in both theaters and HBO Max after many delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Just as they did for the special DC FanDome virtual event from earlier this year, Toonami will be celebrating this big DC film release with a special event programming evening that will temporarily bringing animated DC Universe projects back to the block.

Toonami has announced that in honor of Wonder Woman 1984's release they will be airing Wonder Woman: Bloodlines from 12:00-1:45AM EST and Justice League: The New Frontier from 1:45-3:30AM EST on December 19th, ahead of Wonder Woman 1984's debut in theaters and HBO Max on December 25th. The official announcement comes from Toonami's Facebook page, and you can check it out below:

Toonami usually goes all out for holidays and other big moments, and while dedicated fans might have an issue over the lack of new anime episodes there are just as many fans who have been missing the lack of DC animated content from the block ever since it had made its big return to television several years ago. DC animated programming was one of the staples of the block before it was brought to an end, so these returns have been welcome regardless of how brief they are.

As for Wonder Woman 1984, the film is officially described as such, "In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana comes into conflict with two formidable foes -- media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor." With the film's premiere, Wonder Woman 1984 will mark the first time HBO Max will feature a film in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, but you'll have to act fast as it will only be streaming on HBO Max for a month after release!

But what do you think? Excited to see more DC animated movies coming to Toonami soon? Will you be checking out Wonder Woman 1984 when it debuts in theaters and HBO Max later this month? What other DC projects would you want to see on Toonami?