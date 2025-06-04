Official Transformers Merch Fuses Megatron With Godzilla To Create The Scariest Decepticon

The Transformers have long been some of the most popular robots in fiction this side of Cybertron, as the war featuring the Autobots and Decepticons has spanned decades across movies, television, comic books, and more. In the past, Optimus and Megatron’s forces have teamed up with the Avengers, G.I. Joe, the Ghostbusters, and even Star Trek’s Enterprise. In a wild new crossover, one of the most terrifying villains of the franchise is being given an upgrade as Megatron has a new figure that sees the Decepticon leader fusing with the King of the Monsters, Godzilla.

Now officially, the Transformers has never set foot into Godzilla’s domain via a movie, television series, and/or comic book but this isn’t stopping the Autobots from crossing the streams. For the new figure, Megatron will transform into a new take on Godzilla, looking like a mix between the lizard king and the Dinobot known as Grimlock. Already available here at Entertainment Earth for $70.99, here’s how the Transformers franchise describes the new merchandise, “A dream collaboration between Godzilla and Transformers! The leader of the Decepticons, the Emperor of Destruction, Megatron, appears powered up by Godzilla! This special edition product features Godzilla-inspired coloring and markings. Clear effect parts are included, allowing you to recreate Godzilla’s heat ray firing!”

Hardly Megatron’s First Time As A Dinosaur

While typically, the Megatron who first appeared in the Transformers animated series will transform into a gun and/or a tank, things changed when it came to other shows under the Cybertronian umbrella. Transformers: Beast Wars focused on a different Megatron who was jettisoned with his Predacons to an ancient Earth, fighting against Optimus Primal and his Maximals. While the recent Transformers: Rise of The Beasts, saw Optimus Primal brought to the live-action world, the same couldn’t be said for the leader of the Predacons.

Over the course of Beast Wars, the war raged on between Primal and Megatron, eventually seeing the war come to Cybertron itself. Beast Machines: Transformers saw the Maximals given wild new looks on their homeworld, but saw Megatron taking control of the planet which sent Primal and his allies underground. The sequel series ended with both leaders falling to their dooms, and in doing so, recreating Cybertron to create a future of peace that blended the organic with the technological.

The Next Big Transformers Crossover

Of course, the recent Godzilla crossover is far from the only crossover that the Cybertronians have in their future. Paramount Pictures is working on the Transformers’ first live-action crossover with G.I. Joe, as Rise of The Beasts set the stage for the Cobra fighting organization to encounter the robots. While a release date has yet to be revealed, the work behind-the-scenes is well under way.

Want to keep an eye out for robots and kaiju in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Transformers and Godzilla and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.